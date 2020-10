FCD vs SVW Dream11 Tips And Prediction

FC04 Darmstadt vs SV Wiesbaden 1899 Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Frankfurt 2020 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction For Today's FCD vs SVW Match 19 at Frankfurt Oval: The penultimate match of the day will be played between FC04 Darmstadt and SV Wiesbaden 1899.

The European T10 series has moved back to Frankfurt and this time 10 teams will be taking part in the five-day event. The teams are hosts Frankfurt Cricket Club, Turk FC Hattersheim am Main, SG Hainhausen 1886, TSV Cricket Pfungstadt, Darmstadt CC e.V, FCA04 United Stars Darmstadt, MSC Frankfurt, SV Wiesbaden 1899, Lemar CC Oberursel and FC Germania Bieber.

They will compete across 24 matches that include 20 league matches followed by two semifinals, bronze final and the summit clash.

October 1 Schedule

#Match 16, Lemar CC Oberursel vs FC04 Darmstadt, 12:30 PM IST

#Match 17, MSC Frankfurt vs Lemar CC Oberursel, 2:30 PM IST

#Match 18, FC Germania Bieber vs MSC Frankfurt, 4:30 PM IST

#Match 19, FC04 Darmstadt vs SV Wiesbaden 1899, 6:30 PM IST

#Match 20, SV Wiesbaden 1899 vs FC Germania Bieber, 8:30 PM IST

TOSS: The ECS T10 – Frankfurt 2020 match toss between FC04 Darmstadt and SV Wiesbaden 1899 will take place at 6:00 PM (IST) – October 1.

Match Start Time: 6:30 PM IST

FCD vs SVW My Dream11 Team

J Khan (captain), G Saif (vice-captain), S Agha, K Zadran, M Tayyab, Z Khan, B Munir, N Zadran, M Zadran, E Zadran, T Ahmad

FCD vs SVW Squads

FCA 04 Darmstadt: Muhammad Mudassar, Husnain Kabeer, Umar Faroz, Muhammad Ahmad, Kashif Tarar, Ghulam Saif, Toquir Ahmad, Tahir Ahmed, Ansar Hayat, Bisharat Ahmed, Anas Saeed, Muhammad Tayyab, Zaman Khan, Badar Munir, Muneeb Ahmed, Yasir Hayat, Shakoor Rahimzei, Akhlaq Ahmed, Tanzeem Ali

SV Wiesbaden: Fayaz Khan Nasseri, Shahan Agha, Jawed Khan, Momin Zadran, Enamullah Zadran, Abdullah Zadran, Kashif Zadran, Amin Khan, Mohammad Rahimi, Esmail Zadran, Khalid Khan Zadran, Ibrahim Zadran jr, Nasrullah Zadran

