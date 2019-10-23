Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC Prediction ISL 2019-20 – Football Tips For Today’s Match No. 4 FCG vs CFC at Goa: FC Goa, who retained most of their key players from last season will begin their Indian Super League (ISL) campaign against former champions Chennaiyin FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Wednesday. The Gaurs will look to start the new season on a winning note against a club that finished rock-bottom last season. However, after a summer of rebuilding, Chennaiyin will be eager to prove that the last season was just an aberration.

Interestingly, both managers — Sergio Lobera and John Gregory — are into their third seasons with FC Goa and Chennaiyin.

Last season runners-up FC Goa have a sense of stability in the team as they have retained most of their key players, international and domestic.

The likes of Ferran Corominas, Hugo Boumous, Ahmed Jahouh and Edu Bedia are all into their third season too with the Gaurs. Mandar Rao Dessai, Seriton Fernandes, Lenny Rodrigues and Jackichand Singh are all familiar with Lobera’s methods.

Chennaiyin, on the other hand, have undergone a rebuild after the shambles of last season. John Gregory has completely revamped his foreign contingent barring Eli Sabia and has brought in six players from abroad. Even the Indian contingent has seen some changes, with the likes of Vishal Kaith, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Edwin Vanspaul and Rahim Ali coming into the side

FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC kicks off at 7.30 PM IST on Wednesday (October 222. The game will be shown live on Star Sports Network, while the live streaming is available via HotStar and Jio TV.

Kick-Off Time: The match between FC Goa and Chennaiyin FC will start at 7.30 PM IST.

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa

My Dream11 Team

Mohammad Nawaz (GK), Mourtada fall, Lucian Goian, Seriton Fernandes, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Edu Bedia, Brandon Fernandes, Anirudh Thapa, Ferran Corominas (VC), Jeje Lalpekhlua (C) and Manvir Singh.

FCG vs CFC Predicted Playing XIs

FC Goa: Mohammad Nawaz (GK), Seriton Fernandes, Mourtada Fall, Carlos Pena, Mandar Rao Desai, Brandon Fernandes, Edu Bedia, Hugo Boumous, Seiminlen Doungel, Jackichand Singh, Ferran Corominas.

Chennaiyin FC: Vishal Kaith (GK), Laldinliana Renthlei, Lucian Goian, Masih Saighani, Tondonba Singh, Dhanpal Ganesh, Andre Schembri, Anirudh Thapa, Dragos Firtulescu, Rafael Crivallero, Lallianzuala Chhangte.

FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC SQUADS

FC Goa: Brandon Fernandes, Princeton Rebello, Hugo Adnan Boumous, Ahmed Jahouh, Seiminlen Doungel, Telem Jackichand Singh, Kingslee Fernandes, Edu Bedia, Lenny Rodrigues, Mandar Rao Dessai, Saviour Gama, Aiban Dohling, Carlos Pena, Seriton Fernandes, Mohamed Ali, Amey Ranawad, Mourtada Fall, Chinglensana Singh Konsham, Ferran Corominas, Manvir Singh, Lalawmpuia, Liston Colaco, Mohammad Nawaz, Shubham Dhas, Naveen Kumar.

Chennaiyin FC: Eli Sabia Filho, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Deepak Tangri, Ngasepam Tondonba Singh, Zohmingliana Ralte, Laldinliana R, Hendry Antonay, Masih Saighani, Lucian Goian, Chongompipa Reamsochung Aimol, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Germanpreet Singh, Rafael Schuler Anirudh Thapa, Dhanapal Ganesh, Crivellar, Edwin Sydney Vanspaul, Petrut Firtulescu, Khangenbam Thoi Singh, Nerijus Valskis, Jeje Lalpekhlua, Rahim Ali, Andre Schembri, Karanjit Singh, Vishal Kaith, Sanjiban Ghosh.

