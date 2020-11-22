Dream11 Team Hints And Prediction

FCG vs BFC Hero ISL 2020-21: Captain, Vice-Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips And Predicted XIs For Today's FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC at Fatorda Stadium, Goa 7:30 PM IST November 22 Sunday:

FC Goa takes on Bengaluru FC on Sunday at the Fatorda Stadium and it promises to be a humdinger. Two of the most popular sides of the league go head to head and it is expected to be a goal fest. Eyes would be on Sunil Chhetri and Gurpreet Sandhu as they are arguably the most popular footballers in the country.

Kick-Off Time: The Indian Super League 2020-21 match between FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC will start at 7.30 PM IST – November 22.

Venue: Fatorda Stadium

FCG vs BFC My Dream11 Team

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Rahul Bheke, James Donachie, Seriton Fernandes, Edu Bedia, Brandon Fernandes, Dimas Delgado, Jorge Ortiz, Igor Angulo, Kristian Opseth, Sunil Chhetri

Starting 11

FC Goa

Mohammad Nawaz, James Donachie, Seriton Fernandes, Ivan Gonzalez, Mohamed Ali, Lenny Rodrigues, Edu Bedia, Brandon Fernandes, Princeton Rebello, Jorge Ortiz, Igor Angulo

Bengaluru FC

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Pratik Chaudhari, Juanan, Ajith Kumar, Rahul Bheke, Erik Paartulu, Dimas Delgado, Udanta Singh, Harmanjot Khabra, Kristian Opseth, Sunil Chhetri

FULL SQUADS

Mohammad Nawaz, Naveen Kumar, Dylan D’Silva, Shubham Dhas, Ivan Gonzalez, James Donachie, Seriton Fernandes, Aibanbha Dohling, Leander D’Cunha, Mohamed Ali, Sanson Pereira, Sarineo Fernandes, Saviour Gama, Edu Bedia, Flan Gomes, Jorge Ortiz, Brandon Fernandes, Alberto Noguera, Lenny Rodrigues, Redeem Tlang, Seiminlen Doungel, Nestor Dias, Phrangki Buam, Princeton Rebello, Alexander Jesuraj, Makan Chothe, Igor Angulo, Ishan Pandita, Aaren D’Silva, Devendra Murgaonkar

Bengaluru FC

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Lara Sharma, Dipesh Chauhan, Lalthuammawia Ralte, Juanan, Rahul Bheke, Fran Gonzalez, Harmanjot Khabra, Ajith Kumar, Joe Zoherliana, Biswa Darjee, Namgyal Bhutia, Parag Srivas, Pratik Chaudhari, Wungngayam Muirang, Dimas Delgado, Erik Paartalu, Suresh Wangjam, Thoi Singh, Ajay Chhetri, Naorem Roshan Singh, Emanuel Lalchhanchhuaha, Amay Morajkar, Sunil Chhetri, Kristian Opseth, Cleiton Silva, Ashique Kuruniyan, Deshorn Brown, Udanta Singh, Edmund Lalrindika, Leon Augustin, Semboi Haokip