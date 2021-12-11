FCG vs BFC Dream11 Team Prediction Hero ISL

FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC Dream11 Team Prediction Hero ISL- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's FCG vs BFC at GMC Athletic Stadium: In the second battle of super Saturday in Hero ISL tournament, Bengaluru FC will take on struggling FC Goa at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim. The Hero ISL FCG vs BFC match will start at 9:30 PM IST – December 11. Goa finally registered their first win of the season in their last match against SC East Bengal in a 3-4 thriller at Tilak Maidan. They are lying atthe 10th position in the ISL points table with just 3 points from 4 matches. On the other hand, Bengaluru FC started this season with a 4-2 win against NorthEast United but since then they are without a win in the last four fixtures. They are at the 8th position in the ISL league table with 4 points from 5 matches. Here is the Hero ISL Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and FCG vs BFC Dream11 Team Prediction, FCG vs BFC Fantasy Football Prediction T10 game, FCG vs BFC Probable XIs Hero ISL, Fantasy Football Prediction – FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC, Fantasy Playing Tips – Hero ISL.

KICK-OFF TIME: The Hero ISL match between FC Goa and Bengaluru FC will start place at 9:30 PM IST – December 11.

Venue: GMC Athletic Stadium, Bambolim.

Live Streaming: Star Sports Network.

FCG vs BFC My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem

Defenders: Mohamed Ali, Ivan Gonzalez, Pratik Chaudhari, Saviour Gama

Midfielders: Suresh Singh Wangjam, Edu Bedia, Alberto Noguera (VC)

Strikers: Cleiton Silva (C), Jorge Ortiz Mendoza, Devendra Murgaonkar

FCG vs BFC Probable Playing XIs

FC Goa: Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem (GK), Mohamed Ali, Ivan Gonzalez, Aibanbha Dohling, Seriton Fernandes, Glan Martins, Alberto Noguera, Edu Bedia, Saviour Gama, Devendra Murgaonkar, Jorge Ortiz Mendoza.

Bengaluru FC: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK), Naorem Roshan Singh, Pratik Chaudhari, Alan Costa, Ashique Kuruniyan, Jayesh Rane, Bruno Ramires, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Prince Ibara, Cleiton Silva, Sunil Chhetri.

FCG vs BFC SQUADS

FC Goa: Dylan Fox, Redeem Tlang, Hrithik Tiwari, Muhammed Nemil Vailiyattil, Lalhmangaihsanga, Danstan Fernandes, Jorge Ortiz, Nongdamba Naorem, Delton Colaco, Nestor Dias, Christy Davis, Seriton Fernandes, Alberto Noguera, Aiban Dohling, Kunal Kundaikar, Iván Garrido, Brandon Fernandes, Manushawn Joel Fernandes, Brison Fernandes, Dheeraj Singh, Mohamed Ali, Alexander Romario Jesuraj, Airam Cabrera, Princeton Rebello, Glan Martins, Edu Bedia, Sudhakaran Naveen Kumar, Saviour Gama.

Bengaluru FC: Sunil Chhetri, Prince Ibara, Udanta Singh Kumam, Cleiton Silva, Bidyashagar Singh, Sivasakthi Narayanan, Edmund Lalrindika, Harmanpreet Singh, Akashdeep Singh, Suresh Wangjam Singh, Jayesh Rane, Bruno Ramires, Leon Augustine, Rohit Kumar, Ajay Chhetri, Danish Farooq Bhat, Iman Basafa, Amay Morajkar, Namgyal Bhutia, Muhammed Ashique Kuruniyan, Yrondu Musavu-King, Alan Costa, Golui Sarthak, Pratik Chowdhary, Ajith Kumar, Parag Srivas, Roshan Singh, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Lara Sharma.

