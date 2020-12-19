FCG vs CFC Dream11 Tips And Prediction

FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction Indian Super League 2020-21 – Fantasy Football Tips, Predicted XIs For Today's Match FCG vs CFC Match 33 at Fatorda Stadium: In the match 33 of the ISL 2020-21, FC Goa will take on Chennaiyin FC tonight. The two teams have faced each other 17 times before with Goa winning nine times while Chennaiyin winning seven matches. In six matches so far, Goa have won twice, lost twice and drawn twice. On the other hand, Chennaiyin, who are just a rung below their opponents in the poins table, have played five matches in which they have one victory, two draws and two defeats.

Kick-Off Time: The Indian Super League match between FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC will start at 7.30 PM IST – December 19.

Venue: Fatorda Stadium.

FCG vs CFC My Dream11 Team

Vishal Kaith, Savior Gama, James Donachie, Eli Sabia, Reagan Singh, Jorge Ortiz Mendoza, Alberto Noguera, Brandon Fernandes, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Rafael Crivellaro (vice-captain), Igor Angulo (captain)

FCG vs CFC Predicted Playing XIs

FC Goa: Mohammad Nawaz, James Donachie, Seriton Fernandes, Ivan Gonzalez, Saviour Gama, Lenny Rodrigues, Alberto Noguera, Edu Bedia, Brandon Fernandes, Seiminlen Doungel, Igor Angulo

Chennaiyin FC: Vishal Kaith, Reagan Singh, Eli Sabia, Memo Moura, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Deepak Tangri, Edwin Sydney Vanspaul, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Rafael Crivellaro, Anirudh Thapa, Jakub Sylvestr

FCG vs CFC Full Squads

FC Goa: Mohammad Nawaz, Naveen Kumar, Shubham Dhas, Antonio D’Silva, Sarineo Fernandes, Aiban Dohling, Ivan Gonzalez, James Donachie, Leander D’Cunha, Mohamed Ali, Sanson Pereira, Saviour Gama, Seriton Fernandes, Alberto Noguera, Alexander Jesuraj, Brandon Fernandes, Edu Bedia, Flan Gomes, Jorge Mendoza, Lenny Rodrigues, Nestor Dias, Phrangki Buam, Princeton Rebello, Redeem Tlang, Seiminlen Doungel, Aaren D’Silva, Devendra Murgaonkar, Igor Angulo, Ishan Pandita, Makan Chothe

Chennaiyin FC: Revanth BY, Vishal Kaith, Karanjit Singh, Samik Mitra, Lalchhuanmawia Fanai, Enes Sipovic, Reagan Singh, Eli Sabia, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Remi, Balaji Ganesan, Aqib Nawab, Deepak Tangri, Fatkhulo Fatkhuloev, Thoi Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Memo Moura, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Rafael Crivellaro, Abhijit Sarkar, Pandiyan Sinivasan, Germanpreet Singh, Dhanpal Ganesh, Edwin Vanspaul, Jakub Sylvestr, Aman Chetri, Rahim Ali, Esmael Goncalves

