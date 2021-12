FCG vs HFC Dream11 Team Predictions Hero Indian Super League

FC Goa vs Hyderabad FC Dream11 Team Prediction Hero ISL- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s FCG vs HFC at GMC Athletic Stadium: In a Super-Saturday encounter, FC Goa will be locking horns with Hyderabad FC at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim. The home side, FC Goa, have six points and are currently eighth on the table. Meanwhile, Hyderabad are sitting comfortably in third position with 10 points. Both teams come into this match after two back-to-back wins and will go all guns blazing for the third in a row. Here is the Hero ISL Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and FCG vs HFC Dream11 Team Prediction, FCG vs HFC Fantasy Football Prediction, SCEB vs FCG Probable XIs Hero ISL, Fantasy Football Prediction – SC East Bengal vs FC Goa, Fantasy Playing Tips – Hero ISL.Also Read - CFC vs OFC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hints Hero ISL: Captain, Predicted Playing 11s, Top Picks- Chennaiyin FC vs Odisha FC, Team News For Today's Match at Tilak Maidan on 7:30 PM IST December 18 Saturday

Time: 9:30 PM IST. Also Read - ISL Today Match Result: NorthEast United FC Stun SC East Bengal 2-0 to Register Their Second Win This Season

Venue: GMC Athletic Stadium. Also Read - CS vs KW Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hints Lanka Premier League T20: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing 11s For Today's Colombo Stars vs Kandy Warriors Match 20, Team News From R.Premadasa Stadium at 7:30 PM IST December 17 Friday

FCG vs HFC My Dream11 Team

Laxmikant Kattimani, Chinglensana Singh, Asish Rai, Akash Mishra, Edu Bedia, Glan Martins, Alberto Noguera, Joao Victor, Romario Jesuraj, Devendra Murgaonkar, Bart Ogbeche.

Captain: Bart Ogbeche, Vice-Captain: Joao Victor.

FCG vs HFC Probable Playing XIs

FC Goa: Dheeraj Singh, Seriton Fernandes, Aibanbha Dohling, Mohamed Ali, Saviour Gama, Ivan Gonzalez, Glan Martins, Alberto Noguera, Edu Bedia, Devendra Murgaonkar, Romario Jesuraj.

Hyderabad FC: Laxmikant Kattimani, Asish Rai, Chinglensana Singh, Juanan, Akash Mishra, Joao Victor, Edu Garcia, Aniket Jadhav, Hitesh Sharma, Bart Ogbeche, Rohit Danu.

FCG vs HFC Squads

FC Goa: Naveen Kumar, Hrithik Tiwari, Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem, Leander D’Cunha, Saviour Gama, Sanson Pereira, Dylan Fox, Lalmangaihsanga, Seriton Fernandes, Ivan Gonzalez, Aibanbha Dohling, Mohamed Ali, Edu Bedia, Muhammed Nemil, Alberto Noguera, Princeton Rebello, Danstan Fernandes, Alexander Romario Jesuraj, Redeem Tlang, Nongdamba Naorem, Glan Martins, Brandon Fernandes, Makan Winkle Chote, Christy Davis, Flan Gomes, Devendra Murgaonkar, Jorge Ortiz, Airam Cabrera.

Hyderabad FC: Laxmikant Kattimani, Gurmeet Singh, Lalbiakhlua Jongte, Akash Mishra, Asish Rai, Chinglensana Singh, Juanan Gonzalez, Pritam Soraisam, Nikhil Prabhu, Nim Dorjee, Joao Victor, Mohammad Yasir, Souvik Chakrabarti, Hitesh Sharma, Sahil Tavora, Nikhil Poojary, Edu Garcia, Mark Zothanpuia, Halicharan Nazary, Abdul Rabeeh, Bart Ogbeche, Javi Siverio, Joel Chianese, Rohit Danu, Aniket Jadhav, Aaren D’Silva.