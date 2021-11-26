FCG vs JFC Dream11 Team Predictions Hero Indian Super League

FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC Dream11 Team Prediction Hero ISL- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's FCG vs JFC at GMC Athletic Stadium: Following a far from ideal campaign opener at the Indian Super League season, FC Goa and Jamshedpur FC will lock horns in search of a win on November 26. Both teams will be looking to bounce back from their previous fixtures and clinch their first three points in the league this term at the GMC Athletic Stadium on Friday evening. FC Goa lost their campaign opener against Mumbai City, while Jamshedpur FC began with a draw against SC East Bengal. Both teams are yet to register their first wins of the season, which promises a high-voltage match between the two parties.

Time: 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: GMC Athletic Stadium.

FCG vs JFC My Dream11 Team

TP Rehenesh, Ivan Gonzalez, Ricky Lallawmawma, Seriton Fernandes, Jitendra Singh, Alex Lima, Jorge Ortiz Mendoza, Saviour Gama, Seiminlen Doungel, Greg Stewart, Edu Bedia.

Captain: Edu Bedia, Vice-captain: Jorge Ortiz Mendoza.

FCG vs JFC Probable Playing XIs

FC Goa: Dheeraj Moirangthem, Sanson Pereira, Alberto Noguera, Leander D’Cunha, Airan Cabrera, Alexander Jesuraj, Saviour Gama, Edu Bedia, Ivan Gonzalez, Glan Martins, Lalhmangaihsanga.

Jamshedpur FC: TP Rehenesh, Ricky Lallawmawma, Eli Sabia, Laldinliana Renthlei, Peter Hartley, Boris Singh, Jitendra Singh, Seiminlen Doungel, Pronay Halder, Alexandre Lima, Nerijus Valskis.

FCG vs JFC Squads

FC Goa: Naveen Kumar, Hrithik Tiwari, Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem, Leander D’Cunha, Saviour Gama, Sanson Pereira, Dylan Fox, Lalmangaihsanga, Seriton Fernandes, Ivan Gonzalez, Aibanbha Dohling, Mohamed Ali, Edu Bedia, Muhammed Nemil, Alberto Noguera, Princeton Rebello, Danstan Fernandes, Alexander Romario Jesuraj, Redeem Tlang, Nongdamba Naorem, Glan Martins, Brandon Fernandes, Makan Winkle Chote, Christy Davis, Flan Gomes, Devendra Murgaonkar, Jorge Ortiz, Airam Cabrera.