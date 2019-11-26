Dream11 Team Prediction

FCG vs JFC Dream11 Team Prediction: Captain And Vice Captain, Fantasy Tips For Today Match No. 24, ISL 2019-20 FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (Fatorda Stadium) 7.30 PM IST:

FC Goa take on Jamshedpur FC knowing they must win and stay within touching distance of the leaders in the Indian Super League here on Tuesday.

Goa are unbeaten in the league so far and have accumulated eight points from four matches.

A win will take Goa to the top of the Hero ISL table, but the Gaurs’ head coach Sergio Lobera would be concerned with the fact that his side haven’t won consecutive matches this season.

Goa followed up a win with a draw, something which the Spaniard would be keen to address.

Goa will miss the services of midfielder Hugo Boumous and winger Seiminlen Doungel due to suspensions the pair have to serve for their involvement in a tussle during their game against NorthEast United earlier this month.

Kick-Off Time: The match between FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC will start at 7.30 PM IST.

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa

My Dream11 Team

Paul, Pena, S. Fernandes, Fall, Brandon Fernandes, Bedia, Castel, Manvir, Corrominas, Jadhav, Monroy

Probable XI

FC Goa: Mohammad Nawaz (GK), Mandar Rao Desai, Mourtada Fall, Carlos Pena, Seriton Fernandes, Lenny Rodrigues, Ahmed Jahouh, Jackichand Singh, Edu Bedia, Brandon Fernandes, Ferran Corominas

Jamshedpur FC: Subrata Paul (GK), Memo, Tiri, Keegan Pereira, Robin Gurung, Aitor Monroy, Piti, Mobashir Rahman, Isaac Vanmalsawma, Farukh Choudhary, Sergio Castel

SQUADS

FC Goa

Mohammad Nawaz, Naveen Kumar, Shubham Dhas, Aiban Dohling, Amey Ranawade, Carlos Pena, Chinglensana Singh, Mohamed Ali, Saviour Gama, Mourtada Fall, Seriton Fernandes

Ahmed Jahouh, Brandon Fernandes, Edu Bedia, Hugo Boumous, Kingslee Fernandes, Lenny Rodrigues, Mandar Rao Dessai, Princeton Rebello, Seiminlen Doungel, Jackichand Singh

Ferren Corominas, Lalawmpuia, Liston Colaco, Manvir Singh

FC Goa

Mohammad Nawaz, Naveen Kumar, Shubham Dhas, Aiban Dohling, Amey Ranawade, Carlos Pena, Chinglensana Singh, Mohamed Ali, Saviour Gama, Mourtada Fall, Seriton Fernandes

Ahmed Jahouh, Brandon Fernandes, Edu Bedia, Hugo Boumous, Kingslee Fernandes, Lenny Rodrigues, Mandar Rao Dessai, Princeton Rebello, Seiminlen Doungel, Jackichand Singh

Ferren Corominas, Lalawmpuia, Liston Colaco, Manvir Singh

Check Dream11 Prediction/ FCG Dream11 Team/ JFC Dream11 Team/ FC Goa Dream11 Team/ Jamshedpur FC Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Football Tips and more.