FCG vs MCFC Dream11 Tips And Prediction

FC Goa vs Mumbai City Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction Indian Super League 2020-21 – Fantasy Football Tips, Predicted XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips For Today's Match FCG vs MCFC at Fatorda Stadium: In the sixth match of the ongoing Indian Super League, Mumbai City will lock horns with FC Goa. These two teams have faced each other 14 times before with Goa winning seven times while Mumbai emerging victorious on four occasions.

“We need to be positive and competitive in every game and win the three points, be it Mumbai or any other opponent. Of course their coach is an ex coach of Goa and some (former) players of Goa are (now) in Mumbai, but our mentality will be the same: win the three points and be competitive,” Goa head coach Juan Ferrando said. Also Read - FBA vs GKH Dream11 Team Prediction And Hints Bangladesh T20 Match 2: Captain, Vice-Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips And Probable XIs For Today's Fortune Barisal vs Gemcon Khulna at Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium 6:00 PM IST November 24 Tuesday``

Mumbai City vs FC Goa Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction ISL 2020-21

Kick-Off Time: The Indian Super League 2020-21 match between FC Goa and Mumbai City will start at 7.30 PM IST – November 25.

Venue: Fatorda Stadium.

FCG vs MCFC My Dream11 Team

A Singh, M Rao Dessai, S Golui, Ivan Garrido, S Fernandes, H Boumous (vice-captain), R Borges, J Ortiz Mendoza, E Bedia, B Ogbeche, Igor Angulo (captain)

FCG vs MCFC Predicted Playing XIs

FC Goa: Mohammad Nawaz, Iván Garrido, James Donachie, Sanson Pereira, Seriton Fernandes, Princeton Rebello, Edu Bedia, Lenny Rodrigues, Igor Angulo, Jorge Ortíz, Seminlen Doungel

Mumbai City FC: Amrinder Singh, Hernán, Sarthak Golui, Mandar Desai, Mohammad Rakip, Hugo Boumous, Ahmed Jahouh, Rowllin Borges, Bartholomew Ogbeche, Raynier Fernandes, Adam Le Fondre

FCG vs MCFC Full Squads

FC Goa: Mohammad Nawaz, Naveen Kumar, Shubham Dhas, Antonio D’Silva, Sarineo Fernandes, Aiban Dohling, Ivan Gonzalez, James Donachie, Leander D’Cunha, Mohamed Ali, Sanson Pereira, Saviour Gama, Seriton Fernandes, Alberto Noguera, Alexander Jesuraj, Brandon Fernandes, Edu Bedia, Flan Gomes, Jorge Mendoza, Lenny Rodrigues, Nestor Dias, Phrangki Buam, Princeton Rebello, Redeem Tlang, Seiminlen Doungel, Aaren D’Silva, Devendra Murgaonkar, Igor Angulo, Ishan Pandita, Makan Chothe

Mumbai City FC: Amrinder Singh, Nishit Shetty, Vikram Singh, Phurba Lachenpa, Amey Ranawade, Valpuia, Mourtada Fall, Mehtab Singh, Mandar Rao Dessai, Tondonba Singh, Mohamad Rakip, Sarthak Golui, Ahmed Jahouh, Bidyananda Singh, Bipin Singh, Hernan Santana, Raynier Fernandes, Rowllin Borges, Sourav Das, Hugo Boumous, Cy Goddard, Asif Khan, Farukh Choudhary, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Vikram Partap Singh, Pranjal Bhumij, Adam Le Fondre, Bartholomew Ogbeche

