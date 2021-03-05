Dream11 Team Prediction

Kick-Off Time: The Hero Indian Super League match between FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC will start at 7.30 PM IST – March 5.

Venue: Fatorda Stadium in Margao

FCG vs MCFC My Dream11 Team

Amrinder Singh, Mourtada Fall, Hernan Santana, Adil Khan, Saviour Gama, Hugo Boumous, Ahmed Jahouh, Glan Martins, Edu Bedia, Adam Le Fondre, Igor Angulo,

Captain – Igor Angulo, Vice-captain – Hugo Boumous

Likely 11

FC Goa: Dheeraj Singh, James Donachie, Adil Khan, Mohamed Ali, Saviour Gama, Edu Bedia, Glan Martins, Jorge Ortiz Mendoza, Alexander Jesuraj, Redeem Tlang, Igor Angulo

Mumbai City FC: Amrinder Singh, Mourtada Fall, Hernan Santana, Mandar Rao Dessai, Mohamad Rakip, Ahmed Jahouh, Raynier Fernandes, Hugo Boumous, Bipin Singh, Jackichand Sin, Adam Le Fondre

SQUADS

FC Goa: Dheeraj Singh, Mohammad Nawaz, Shubham Das, Naveen Kumar, James Donachie, Sanson Pereira, Ivan Garrido Gonzalez, Saviour Gama, Seriton Fernandes, Mohammad Ali, Adil Khan, Leander D’ Cunha, Sarineo Fernandes, Alberto Noguera, Alexander Jesuraj, Amarjit Singh, Brandon Fernandes, Edu Bedia, Glan Martins, Jorge Ortiz Mendoza, Nestor Dias, Phrangki Buam, Princeton Rebello, Redeem Tlang, Aaren D’Silva, Devendra Murgaokar, Igor Angulo, Ishan Pandita, Makan Chothe

Mumbai City FC: Amrinder Singh, Nishit Shetty, Phurba Lachenpa, Vikram Singh, Amey Ranawade, Valpuia, Mandar Rao Dessai, Mehtab Singh, Mohammad Rakip, Tondonba Singh, Mourtada Fall, Ahmed Jahouh, Bidyananda Singh, Bipin Singh, Cy Goddard, Hernan Santana, Hugo Boumous, Asif Khan, Pranjal Bhumij, Raynier Fernandes, Rowllin Borges, Jackichand Singh, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Vikram Partap Singh, Bartholomew Ogbeche, Adam Le Fondre

