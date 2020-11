Dream11 Team Hints And Prediction

FCG vs NEUFC ISL 2020-21: Captain, Vice-Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips And Starting XIs For Today's FC Goa vs NorthEast United at Fatorda 7:30 PM IST November 30 Monday:

FC Goa will be looking for their first win of the seventh season of the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Fatorda Stadium on Monday against a NorthEast United side who come into the game with a win and a draw in their first two matches. Also Read - ISL 2020-21 Match Report: Hyderabad FC Play Goalless Draw With Bengaluru FC

Kick-Off Time: The Indian Super League 2020-21 match between FC Goa vs NorthEast United will start at 7.30 PM IST – November 30. Also Read - ISL 2020-21 Match Report: Roy Krishna, Manvir Singh Seal ATK Mohun Bagan's First Derby Win, Beat SC East Bengal 2-0

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda.

FCG vs NEUFC My Dream11 Team

Subhashish Roy Chowdhury, Ivan Gonzalez, James Donachie, Dylan Fox, Edu Bedia, Brandon Fernandes, Federico Gallego, Lenny Rodrigues, Jorge Ortiz, Igor Angulo, Kwesi Appiah

SQUADS

FC Goa (FCG): Mohammad Nawaz, Shubham Dhas, Naveen Kumar, Antonio Dylan Ignacio Da Silva, Sanson Pereira, Iván Garrido, Leander D’Cunha, James Donachie, Seriton Fernandes, Saviour Gama, Aibanbha Dohling, Mohamed Ali, Sarineo Fernandes, Noguera, Jorge Ortíz, Brandon Fernandes, Princeton Rebello, Alexander Jesuraj, Phrangki Buam, Igor Angulo, Edu Bedia, Lenny Rodrigues, Ishan Pandita, Nestor Dias, Seminlen Doungel, Makan Chote, Redeem Tlang, Devendra Dhaku Murgaokar, Aaren D’Silva, Flan Ansel Gomes

NorthEast United FC (NEUFC): Subhasish Roy, Gurmeet Singh, Nikhil Deka, Sanjiban Ghosh, Wayne Vaz, Provat Lakra, Gurjinder Kumar, Dylan Fox, Nabin Rabha, Nim Dorjee Tamang, Rakesh Pradhan, Pragyan Gogoi, Khassa Camara, Ninthoinganba Meetei, Kwesi Appiah, Federico Gallego, Fanai Lalrempuia, Benjamin Lambot, Imran Khan, Lalengmawia, Britto PM, Rochharzela, Idrissa Sylla, Ashutosh Mehta, Suhair VP, Luís Machado, Lalkhawpuimawia, Mashoor Shereef Thankgalakath

