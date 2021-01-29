FCG vs SCEB Dream11 Tips And Prediction ISL 2020-21

FC Goa vs SC East Bengal Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction Hero Indian Super League 2021 – Fantasy Football Tips, Predicted XIs For Today’s Match FCG vs SCEB Match at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium: In another exciting battle of Hero Indian Super League 2021, SC East Bengal will take on FC Goa the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Friday evening, January 29. The Hero Indian Super League FCG vs SCEB match will kick-start at 7.30 PM IST. A determined SC East Bengal will fancy their chances as they take on a weakened FC Goa, who are set to miss the services of their two first-choice central defenders in their ISL match on Friday. FC Goa have been unbeaten in their last six games, winning thrice, and will have momentum on their side. But when they face East Bengal at the Fatorda Stadium, they will face one of their toughest tests as they will likely be without Ivan Gonzalez and James Donachie. Despite ending on the losing side, the Kolkata side dominated possession and was alive in the game right until the end. With Goa’s key players absent, SCEB assistant coach Tony Grant believes they can certainly fancy their chances against their in-form opponents. Hero Indian Super League TV telecast will be available on StarSports and StarSports HD networks in India. The online live streaming of Hero Indian Super League will be available online on Disney Hotstar+ for premium users. Also Read - IPL 2021 | VIVO Set to Withdraw as Title Sponsors of Indian Premier League, BCCI to Add Partners: Report

Kick-Off Time: The Hero Indian Super League match between SC East Bengal and FC Goa will start at 7.30 PM IST – January 29. Also Read - ODP-W vs ODV-W Dream11 Team Predictions, Fantasy Cricket Tips MGM Odisha Women's T20 Match 18: Captain, Probable XIs For Today's Odisha Purple vs Odisha Violet at KIIT Stadium, Bhubaneswar at 1 PM IST January 30 Saturday

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. Also Read - ODY-W vs ODR-W Dream11 Team Prediction MGM Odisha Women's T20 Match 17: Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today's Odisha Yellow vs Odisha Red at KIIT Stadium, Bhubaneswar at 9 AM IST January 30 Saturday

FCG vs SCEB My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Debjit Majumder

Defenders: Seriton Fernandes, Saviour Gama, Scott Neville

Midfielders: Matti Steinmann, Anthony Pilkington (VC), Princeton Rebello, Edu Bedia

Strikers: Igor Angulo (C), Bright Enobakhare

FCG vs SCEB Predicted Playing XIs

FC Goa: Naveen Kumar (GK), Seriton Fernandes, Mohamed Ali, Sanson Pereira, Saviour Gama, Lenny Rodrigues, Alberto Noguera, Edu Bedia (C), Princeton Rebello, Jorge Ortiz Mendoza, Igor Angulo.

SC East Bengal: Debjit Majumder (GK), Narayan Das, Danny Fox (C), Scott Neville, Ankit Mukherjee, Milan Singh, Matti Steinmann, Anthony Pilkington, Jacques Maghoma, Bright Enobakhare, Haobam Tomba Singh

FCG vs SCEB SQUADS

FC Goa (FCG): Mohammad Nawaz, Dheeraj Singh, Naveen Kumar, Dylan D’Silva, Shubham Dhas, Ivan Gonzalez, James Donachie, Seriton Fernandes, Aibanbha Dohling, Leander D’Cunha, Mohamed Ali, Sanson Pereira, Sarineo Fernandes, Saviour Gama, Edu Bedia, Flan Gomes, Jorge Ortiz, Brandon Fernandes, Alberto Noguera, Lenny Rodrigues, Redeem Tlang, Nestor Dias, Phrangki Buam, Princeton Rebello, Alexander Jesuraj, Makan Chothe, Igor Angulo, Ishan Pandita, Devendra Murgaonkar, Adil Khan.

SC East Bengal (SCEB): Sankar Roy, Rafique Ali Sardar, Debjit Majumder, Mirshad Michu, Gurtej Singh, Daniel Fox, Anil Chawan, Rana Gharami, Narayan Das, Samad Mallick, Lalramchullova, Abhishek Ambekar, Raju Gaikwad, Ankit Mukherjee, Matti Steinmann, Mohammed Rafique, Wahengbam Angousana Luwang, Eugeneson Lyngdoh, Jacques Maghoma, Anthony Pilkington, Bikash Jairu, Sehnaj Singh, Surchandra Singh, C.K. Vineeth, N Rohen Singh, Harmanpreeth Singh, Milan Singh, Haobam Tomba Singh, Bright Enobakhare, Jeje Lalpekhlua, Balwant Singh, Yumnam Gopi Singh, Aaron Amadi-Holloway, Girik Mahesh Khosla, Loken Meitei, Mohammed Irshad.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ SCEB Dream11 Team/ FCG Dream11 Team/ SC East Bengal Dream11 Team Prediction/ FC Goa Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips And Prediction Hero Indian Super League/ Online Football Tips and more.