FCG vs SCEG Dream11 Team Predictions Hero Indian Super League

FC Goa vs SC East Bengal Dream11 Team Prediction Hero ISL- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's FCG vs SCEG at GMC Athletic Stadium: Unbeaten in their last three games, FC Goa will look to climb up the points table when they take on winless SC East Bengal in the 2021-22 Hero Indian Super League at the Athletic Stadium, here on Wednesday. A win on Wednesday will see Goa move up from the bottom half of the table and close the gap on the top four teams, and against SC East Bengal they will fancy their chances. FC Goa haven't really burst to life under Derrick Pereira but the veteran coach has managed to remain unbeaten in the last three outings, playing out a 1-1 draw against NorthEast United FC in their last game. Jorge Ortiz has looked extremely sharp for the Gaurs even though they had the likes of Edu Bedia and Ivan Gonzalez missing against NorthEast United. Here is the Hero ISL Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and FCG vs SCEG Dream11 Team Prediction, FCG vs SCEG Fantasy Football Prediction, FCG vs SCEG Probable XIs Hero ISL, Fantasy Football Prediction – FC Goa vs SC East Bengal, Fantasy Playing Tips – Hero ISL.

Time: 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: GMC Athletic Stadium.

HFC vs JFC My Dream11 Team

Dheeraj Moirangthem, Anwar Ali, Hira Mondal, Aiban Dohling, Glan Martins, Alberto Noguera, Airan Cabrera, Jorge Ortiz, Mohammad Rafique, Thongkhosiem Haokip , Lalrinliana Hnamte

Captain: Airan Cabrera, Vice-captain: Alberto Noguera

HFC vs HFC Probable Playing XIs

FC Goa: Dheeraj Singh, Aibanbha Dohling, Leander DCunha, Saviour Gama, Anwar Ali-I, Alberto Noguera Ripoll, Princeton Rebello, Glan Martins, Alexander Jesuraj, Jorge Ortiz Mendoza, Airan Cabrera Lopez

SC East Bengal: Arindam Bhattacharya, Ankit Mukherjee, Adil Khan, Hira Mondal, Mohammed Rafique, Wahengbam Angousana-Luwang, Sourav Das, Amarjit Singh, Lalrinliana Hnamte, Semboi Haokip, Naorem Mahesh Singh