Fort Charlotte Strikers vs Botanical Garden Rangers Dream11 Team Prediction Vincy Premier League T10 Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s FCS vs BGR at Arnos Vale Sporting Ground at 9 PM IST. Also Read - BGR vs DVE Dream11 Team Prediction Vincy Premier League T10 Match 14: Captain, Vice-captain – Botanical Garden Rangers vs Dark View Explorers, Fantasy Tips And Playing 11s at Arnos Vale Ground at 11 PM IST May 21 Thursday

Fort Charlotte Strikers vs Botanical Garden Rangers Dream11 Team Prediction Vincy Premier League – T10 – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of FCS vs BGR, Vincy Premier League – T10, Fort Charlotte Strikers Dream11 Team Player List, Botanical Garden Rangers Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips Fort Charlotte Strikers vs Botanical Garden Rangers T10 match, Online Cricket Tips FCS vs BGR T10 match, Online Cricket Tips Fort Charlotte Strikers vs Botanical Garden Rangers Vincy Premier League T10, Fantasy Playing Tips – Dream11 Vincy Premier League T10. Also Read - SPB vs LSH Dream11 Team Prediction, Vincy Premier League T10, Match12: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Salt Pond Breakers vs La Soufriere Hikers at Arnos Vale Ground at 11:00 PM IST 20th May Thursday

The Fort Charlotte Strikers will take on Botanical Gardens Rangers in the 15th match of the Vincy Premier League T10 at the Arnos Vale Ground in St Vincent on Saturday. The Fort Charlotte Strikers will head into the encounter on the back of a seven-wicket victory over the Salt Pond Breakers. The Strikers have won three out of their five Vincy Premier League T10 matches and are currently third in the points table. Botanical Gardens Rangers, are having a poor Vincy Premier League T10 campaign so far. They have lost as many as five matches and are rock-bottom in the standings. Also Read - GRD vs DVE Dream11 Team Prediction Vincy Premier League T10 Match 11: Captain, Vice-captain – Grenadines Divers vs Dark View Explorers, Fantasy Tips And Playing 11s at Arnos Vale Ground at 9 PM IST May 20 Thursday

TOSS: The toss between Fort Charlotte Strikers and Botanic Garden Rangers will take place at 8:30 PM (IST).

Time: 9PM IST.

Venue: Arnos Vale Ground.

FCS vs BGR My Dream11 Team

Wayne Harper, Gidron Pope, Jaheil Walters, Miles Bascombe, Kirton Lavia, Sealroy Williams, Ray Jordan, Kesrick Williams, Kimali Williams, Donald Delpleche, Zemron Providence.

Captain: Kirton Lavia. Vice-captain: Kesrick Williams.

Probable Playing XIs

Fort Charlotte Strikers

Miles Bascombe (C), Gidron Pope, Kevin Peters, Casmus Hackshaw (WK), Kirton Lavia, Sealroy Williams, Rasheed Fredericks, Shaquille Browne, Geron Whyllie, Nigel Small, Ray Jordan.

Botanical Gardens Rangers

Kesrick Williams (C), Jordan Samuel, Wayne Harper (WK), Reshawn Lewis, Jaheil Walters, Urnel Thomas, Irvin Warrican Jr, Winston Samuel, Donald Delpleche, Kimali Williams, Zemron Providence.

Squads

Fort Charlotte Strikers

Gidron Pope, Kevin Peters, Leshawn Lewis, Miles Bascombe (C), Geron Whyllie, Nigel Small, Rasheed Fredricks, Ray Jordan, Casmus Hackshaw (WK), Shaquille Browne, Chelson Stowe, Kirton Lavia and Sealroy Williams.

Botanical Gardens Rangers

Jaheil Walters, Urnel Thomas, Wayne Harper (WK), Donald Delpeche, Kesrick Williams (C), Kimali Williams, Zemron Providence, Irvin Warrican Jr, Dorson Cottle, Keron Cottoy, Winston Samuel, Jordan Samuel, Reshawn Lewis and Michael Joseph.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ FCS Dream11 Team/ BGR Dream11 Team/ Fort Charlotte Strikers Dream11 Team Prediction/ Botanic Garden Rangers Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips Vincy Premier League T10/ Online Cricket Tips and more.