Dream11 Team Prediction

FCS vs DVE Vincy Premier League T10, Match 8: Captain, Vice-captain – Fort Charlotte Strikers vs Dark View Explorers, Fantasy Tips And Playing 11s at Arnos Vale Ground at 11 PM IST May 18 Satuday:

Fort Charlotte Strikers vs Dark View Explorers Dream11 Team Prediction Vincy Premier League T10 – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of FCS vs DVE, Vincy Premier League T10, Fort Charlotte Strikers Dream11 Team Player List, Dark View Explorers Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips Fort Charlotte Strikers vs La Soufriere Strikers, Online Cricket Tips FCS vs DVE Vincy Premier League T10, Fantasy Playing Tips – Vincy Premier League T10.

The Fort Charlotte Strikers will take on Dark View Explorers in the eighth match of the Vincy Premier League T10 on Tuesday. The Fort Charlotte Strikers had a mixed start to their 2021 Vincy Premier League campaign. La Soufriere Hikers beat them by nine wickets in their first match. However, Strikers bounced back strongly and beat the Botanical Garden Rangers by 24 runs in their second game. Dark View Explorers have also won and lost a game apiece in the Vincy Premier League T10 till now. They defeated the Botanical Garden Rangers by 57 runs in their opening fixture before losing to Salt Pond Breakers in their next match.

TOSS: The Dream11 Vincy Premier League T10 toss between Fort Charlotte Strikers vs Dark View Explorers will take place at 10:30 PM IST – May 18.

Time: 11PM IST.

Venue: Arnos Vale Ground.

FCS vs DVE My Dream11 Team

L James, G Pope, R Pierre, L Lewis, S Williams, D Browne, D Greaves, R Jordan, S Williaams, R Williams, L Wilson

Captain: D Greaves. Vice-captain: S Williams

Probable Playing XIs

Fort Charlotte Strikers

Leshawn Lewis, Miles Bascombe, Sealroy Williams, Gidron Pope, Kirton Lavia, Chelson Stowe, Casmus Hackshaw, Ray Jordan, Shaquille Browne, Rasheed Frederick, Geron Whyllie

Dark View Explorers

Deron Greaves, Romano Pierre, Shammon Hooper, Dean Browne, Lindon James, Rayan Williams, Kody Horne, Drumo Toney, Jade Matthews, Sealron Williaams and Luke Wilson

Squads

Fort Charlotte Strikers

Gidron Pope, Kevin Peters, Leshawn Lewis, Miles Bascombe (C), Geron Whyllie, Nigel Small, Rasheed Fredricks, Ray Jordan, Casmus Hackshaw (WK), Shaquille Browne, Chelson Stowe, Kirton Lavia and Sealroy Williams.

Dark View Explorers

Alex Samuel, Drumo Toney, Kody Horne, Romano Pierre, Darius Martin, Luke Wilson, Rayan Williams, Sealron Williams, Dean Browne, Deron Greaves, Jade Matthews, Shammon Hooper, Lindon James

