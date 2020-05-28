FCS vs DVE Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Fort Charlotte Strikers vs Grenadine Divers, Vincy Premier T10 Cricket League – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today's FCS vs DVE at Arnos Valley Sporting Complex: Competitive cricket continues to make it return with Vincy Premier T10 League second such tournament to get underway amid the coronavirus pandemic. It's the first event that is being played in a ICC full member country, based in Kingstown, St Vincent. Measures have been put in place to ensure the safety of players and everyone involved. Six teams are taking part in the T10 League which will have 28 matches spread across 10 days. The six teams are Grenadines Divers, Salt Pond Breakers, La Soufriere Hikers, Botanic Garden Rangers, Dark View Explorers and Fort Charlotte Strikers. West Indies internationals Sunil Ambris, Obed McCoy and Kesrick Williams are the three marquee players.

TOSS – The toss between Fort Charlotte Strikers and Dark View Explorers will take place at 5:30 PM (IST).

Time: 6:00 PM IST

Venue: Arnos Valley Sporting Complex

FCS vs DVE My Dream11 Team

Deron Greaves (captain), Kirton Lavia (vice-captain), Lindon James, Gidron Pope, Renrick Williams, Shammon Hooper, Sealron Williaams, Sealroy Williams, Kemron Strough, Ray Jordan, Maxwell Edwards

FCS vs DVE Squads

Fort Charlotte Strikers: Gidron Pope, Jahiel Walters, Olanzo Bellingy, Ronald Scott, Chelson Stowe, Keron Cottoy, Kirton Lavia, Sealroy Williams, Renrick Williams, Kenroy Williams, Rasheed Frederick, Ray Jordan, Sylvan Spencer

Dark View Explorers: Lindon James, Andrew Thomas, Deron Greaves, Kody Horne, Javid Williams, Denson Hoyte, Shammon Hooper, Sealron Williaams, Kensley Joseph, Darius Martin, Davian Barnum, Kemran Strough, Ojay Matthews, Maxwell Edwards

