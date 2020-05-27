FCS vs GRD Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Fort Charlotte Strikers vs Grenadine Divers, Vincy Premier T10 Cricket League – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today's FCS vs GRD at Arnos Valley Sporting Complex: Competitive cricket continues to make it return with Vincy Premier T10 League second such tournament to get underway amid the coronavirus pandemic. It's the first event that is being played in a ICC full member country, based in Kingstown, St Vincent. Measures have been put in place to ensure the safety of players and everyone involved. Six teams are taking part in the T10 League which will have 28 matches spread across 10 days. The six teams are Grenadines Divers, Salt Pond Breakers, La Soufriere Hikers, Botanic Garden Rangers, Dark View Explorers and Fort Charlotte Strikers. West Indies internationals Sunil Ambris, Obed McCoy and Kesrick Williams are the three marquee players.

TOSS – The toss between Fort Charlotte Strikers and Grenadine Divers will take place at 5:30 PM (IST).

Time: 6:00 PM IST

Venue: Arnos Valley Sporting Complex

FCS vs GRD My Dream11 Team

Asif Hooper (captain), Alex Samuel (vice-captain), Anson Latchman, Gidron Pope, Renrick Williams, Razine Browne, Kirton Lavia, Sealroy Williams, Obed McCoy, Brazie Browne, Ray Jordan

FCS vs GRD Squads

Fort Charlotte Strikers: Gidron Pope, Jahiel Walters, Olanzo Bellingy, Ronald Scott, Chelson Stowe, Keron Cottoy, Kirton Lavia, Sealroy Williams, Renrick Williams, Kenroy Williams, Rasheed Frederick, Ray Jordan, Sylvan Spencer

Grenadines Divers: Alex Samuel, Romano Pierre, Shem Browne, Wayne Harper, Asif Hooper, Racine Browne, Richie Richards, Tijorn Pope, Anson Latchman, Braxie Browne, Geron Wyllie, Obed McCoy, Shamick Roberts

