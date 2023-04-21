Home

FCS vs LSH Dream11 Team Prediction Vincy Premier League T10 Match: Captain, Vice-Captain – Fort Charlotte Strikers vs La Soufriere Hikers, Fantasy Tips And Playing 11s At Arnos Vale Ground At 12 AM IST, April 22, Saturday

Here is the Vincy Premier League 2023 - T10 Dream11 Guru Tips and FCS vs LSH Dream11 Team Prediction, FCS vs LSH Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10 game, FCS vs LSH Probable XIs VPL - T10, Fantasy Cricket Prediction -La Soufriere Hikers vs La Soufriere Hikers, Fantasy Playing Tips - T10.

Fort Charlotte Strikers vs La Soufriere Hikers Dream11 Team Prediction Vincy Premier League 2023 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today's FCS vs LSH at Arnos Vale Ground, Arnos Vale, St Vincent

TOSS: The Vincy Premier League 2023 – T10 match toss between Fort Charlotte Strikers vs La Soufriere Hikers will take place at 11:30 PM IST – on April 21

Time: 12:00 PM IST.

Venue: Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown, St Vincent



FCS vs LSH Dream11 Team

Gidron Pope(WK)(C), Jahiel Walter(WK), Hyron Shallow, Carlos Brathwaite, Dillon Douglas, Jerome Jones, Kevin Abraham, Alston Bobb, Winston Samuel, Ojay Matthews, Jeremy Haywood

FCS vs LSH Probable Playing XI

Fort Charlotte Strikers: Gidron Pope(WK)(C), Salvan Brown(WK), Hyron Shallow, Carlos Brathwaite, Sealroy Williams, Jerome Jones, Ray Jordan, Kevin Abraham, Alston Bobb, Winston Samuel, Donwell Hector

La Soufriere Hikers: Jonathan Carter, Desron Maloney(C), Dillon Douglas, Jahiel Walter(WK), Othneil Lewis, Kirton Lavia, Urnel Thomas, Rayan Williams, Larry Edward, Ojay Matthews, Jeremy Haywood

