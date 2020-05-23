Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Fort Charlotte Strikers vs Salt Pond Breakers, Vincy Premier League T10 – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today’s FCS vs SPB at Arnos Valley Sporting Complex: In the fifth match of Vincy Premier T10 League 2020, Fort Charlotte Strikers will square off against Salt Pond Breakers at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex, St Vincent on May 23. The Vincy Premier League T10 match will kick-start at 8 PM (IST). Fort Charlotte Strikers kicked off their campaign on a losing note and they will try to grab their first win against Breakers tonight. On the other hand, Salt Pond Breakers began with a victory and they will look to continue their winning momentum. West Indian international Sunil Ambris will be their biggest trump card in the competition. Apart from him, Rickford Walker, who has two hundred and four half-centuries to his name in 28 domestic T20s will also be a prudent option. Also Read - Dream11 Team Prediction VFL Wolfsburg vs Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga 2020: Captain, Vice-Captain And Football Tips For WOL vs DOR Today's Match at Volkswagen Arena 7PM IST

Venue: Arnos Valley Sporting Complex

My Dream11 Team

Wicket-keeper: Seon Sween

Batsmen: Sunil Ambris (C), Gidron Pope, Donwell Hector

All-rounders: Jermey Layne, Kirton Lavia (VC), Sealroy Williams, Urnel Thomas

Bowlers: Delron Johnson, Chelson Stowe, Westrick Strough

FCS vs SPB Probable Playing XIs

Fort Charlotte Strikers: Gidron Pope, Ronald Scott, Renrick Williams, Keron Cottoy (C), Chelson Stowe, Kirton Lavia, Jahiel Walters, Ray Jordan, Kenroy Williams, Sealroy Williams, Rasheed Frederick.

Salt Pond Breakers: Sunil Ambris, Rickford Walker, Donwell Hector, Delron Johnson, Seon Sween, Urnel Thomas, Benniton Stapleton, Kadir Nedd, Jeremy Layne, Javid Harry, Westrick Strough.

FCS vs SPB Squads

Fort Charlotte Strikers: Keron Cottoy, Gidron Pope, Ray Jordan, Ronald Scott, Rasheed Frederick, Kirton Lavia, Jahiel Walters, Sealroy Williams, Chelson Stowe, Sylvan Spencer, Renrick Williams, Olanzo Bellingy, Kenroy Williams.

Salt Pond Breakers: Sunil Ambris, Delorn Johnson, Rickford Walker, Donwell Hector, Jeremy Layne, Javid Harry, Benninton Stapleton, Kadir Nedd, Seon Sween, Wesrick Strough, Christoy John, Kevin Peters, Urnel Thomas.

