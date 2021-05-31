Dream11 Team Tips

First Contact vs MTV Stallions Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Kiel

TOSS: The ECS T10 – Kiel match toss between First Contact vs MTV Stallions will take place at 4 PM IST– May 31 Monday

Time: 4:30 PM IST

Venue: Kiel Cricket Ground

FCT vs MTV My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Akbar Jabarkhel

Batsmen – SurajLal Putta-Motilal, Aziz Ullah Afghan, Imran Hassan (C)

All-rounders – Gaurav Singh-Rathore, Prashanth Potharlanka (VC), Zahir Zakhil, Mohammad Faruq-Arabzai

Bowlers – Sadam Sherzad, Prakash Singh, Asghar Amarkhil

FCT vs MTV Probable Playing XIs

First Contact: Muhammad Akbar Jabarkhel (wk), Imran Khan, Zakirullah Zakhil, Salman Haider, Shoukat Ali, Muhammad Sharif Safi, Aziz Ullah, Salman Haider, Nassrullah Amla, Sadam Sherzad, Hafiz Musakhel

MTV Stallions: Suraj Lal Putta Motilal, Basit Orya, Mohammad Faruq Arabzai, Prakash Singh, Sachin Mandy Gangareddy, Iftikhar Yakoob Ali, Ujwal Gadiraju, Prashanth Potharlanka, Gaurav Singh Rathore, Brijesh Prajapati (wk), Asghar Amarkhil

FCT vs MTV Squads

First Contact: Muhammad Akbar Jabarkhel (wk), Imran Khan, Zakirullah Zakhil, Salman Haider, Shoukat Ali, Muhammad Sharif Safi, Aziz Ullah, Salman Haider, Nassrullah Amla, Sadam Sherzad, Hafiz Musakhel, Zahir Shah Zakhil, Ataullah Isakhel, Hafiz Musakhel

MTV Stallions: Suraj Lal Putta Motilal, Basit Orya, Mohammad Faruq Arabzai, Prakash Singh, Sachin Mandy Gangareddy, Iftikhar Yakoob Ali, Ujwal Gadiraju, Prashanth Potharlanka, Gaurav Singh Rathore, Brijesh Prajapati (wk), Asghar Amarkhil, Suraj Singh, Thomas McGuinn, Sasanka Sanka

