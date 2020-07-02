FDF vs SCE Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction SG Findorff EV vs SC Europa Cricket, ECS T10 Kummerfeld – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today’s FDF vs SCE in Kummerfeld Sport Verein: On Day 3 of the league, SC Europa Cricket beat KSV Cricket by two runs before losing to MTV Stallions later in the day. MTV Stallions on the other hand played three matches on Wednesday, winning two (beating VFB Fallersleben and SC Europa) and losing one (KSV Cricket). Also Read - ON vs FKB Dream11 Team Prediction New Zealand Basketball League: SP And Fantasy Basketball Tips For Today's Otago Nuggets vs Franklin Bulls Match at The Trusts Arena 11:00 AM IST July 2 Thursday

The latest offering in the European Cricket Series is ECS T10 Kummerfeld league that gets underway from June 29. Six German teams will be contesting across 20 matches during the five-day affair. Each day will see four matches and with Friday being the finals day. The teams are Kummerfelder Sportverein, SG Findorff EV, MTV Stallions, Polizeisportverein Hann Munden, SC Europa and VFB Fallersleben. Also Read - ZGB vs NMK Dream11 Team Prediction CBA League: SP And Fantasy Basketball Tips For Today's Zhejiang Golden Bulls vs Nanjing Tongxi Match at 8:30 AM IST July 2 Thursday

Toss: The toss between SG Findorff EV and SC Europa Cricket will take place at 12:00 PM (IST). Also Read - KSV vs MTV Dream11 Team Hints, Dream11 ECS T10 Kummerfeld: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips KSV Cricket vs MTV Stallions Match 12 in Kummerfeld Sport Verein at 8:00 PM IST Wednesday July 1

Time: 12:30 PM IST

Venue: Kummerfeld Sport Verein



FDF vs SCE My Dream11 Team

Sahel Darwesh (captain), Ammar Khalid (vice-captain), Mohsin Muhammad, Aziz Dawodzy, Shafqat Ashraf, Ashish Sharma, Ahmed Wardak, Shabeer Ahmad, Ghulam Dargey, Alexander Knapman, Dev Rana

FDF vs SCE Squads

SG Findorff EV: Shekhar Patra, Mohamat Jalil, Hammad Khan, Naill Perfect, Giriraj Manoharan, Ahmed Wardak, Alexander Knapman, Luqman Ahmed, Masih Shams, Maroof Shah, Ahsan Ashraf, Jeevan Bhatt, Ahmad Asghar, Shafqat Ashraf, Aziz Dawodzy, Ammar Khalid, Farooq Amirie, Fakhar Ahmed, Rashad Mehmood, Iftikhar Khan, Abdullah Said

SC Europa Cricket: Bilal Shinwari, Mohsin Muhammad, Ghulam Dargey, Dev Rana, Izatullah Amini, Wahidullah Amini, Muhammad Khan, Rahimullah Khan, Imran Khan, Vishal Thakar, Avi Soni, Abdul Khan, Sahel Darwesh, Dawood Khan Aryubi, Israfeel Zazai, Ashish Sharma, Hikmanullah Shinwari, Umar Farooq, Shabeer Ahmad, Malith Herath

