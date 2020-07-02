FDF vs VFB Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction SG Findorff EV vs VFB Fallersleben, ECS T10 Kummerfeld – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today's FDF vs VFB in Kummerfeld Sport Verein: On Day 3 of the league, SC Europa Cricket beat KSV Cricket by two runs before losing to MTV Stallions later in the day. MTV Stallions on the other hand played three matches on Wednesday, winning two (beating VFB Fallersleben and SC Europa) and losing one (KSV Cricket).

The latest offering in the European Cricket Series is ECS T10 Kummerfeld league that gets underway from June 29. Six German teams will be contesting across 20 matches during the five-day affair. Each day will see four matches and with Friday being the finals day. The teams are Kummerfelder Sportverein, SG Findorff EV, MTV Stallions, Polizeisportverein Hann Munden, SC Europa and VFB Fallersleben.

Toss: The toss between SG Findorff EV and VFB Fallersleben will take place at 5:00 PM (IST).

Time: 5:30 PM IST

Venue: Kummerfeld Sport Verein



FDF vs VFB My Dream11 Team

Ammar Khalid (captain), Janardhan Siddaiaha (vice-captain), Ahmed Hamid Wardak, Ghullam Farooq Amirie, Kaustubh Deshpande, Alexander Knapman, Saran Kannan, Ankit Tomar, Shafqat Ashraf, Aziz Ullah Dawodzy, Mahesh Badhe

FDF vs VFB Squads

SG Findorff EV: Aziz Ullah Dawodzy, Shafqat Ashraf, Luqman Ahmad, Maroof Sayeed Shah, Ahsan Ashraf, Ahmad Asghar, Ahmed Hamid Wardak, Iftikhar Khan, Ammar Khalid, Ghullam Farooq Amirie, Jeevan Bhatt, Shekhar Patra, Mohamat Jalil, Hammad Khan, Abdullah Khan, Alexander Knapman, Naill Perfect, Giriraj Manoharan, Fakhar Ahmed, Masih Shams, Rashad Mehmood,

VFB Fallersleben: Mahesh Badhe, Salman Siddiqui, Kaustubh Deshpande, Rama Chandra Bhumireddy, Saran Kannan, Rohit Kaul, Shivaray Jan, Ankit Tomar, Kartheek Bolla, Sandeep Vasisth, Satish Kumar Muthyala, Vedant Shetye, Janardhan Siddaiaha, Yogesh Sajikumar Pai

