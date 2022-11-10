Fear Of Virat Kohli Grips Pakistan As Fans Pray England Beat India In T20 World Cup 2022 Semifinal

Virat Kohli played a match-winning knock of 53-ball 82 not out against Pakistan in the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup 2022.

Pakistani fans fear Virat Kohli. (Image Source: Twitter)

New Delhi: Virat Kohli has been the talk of the T20 World Cup 2022 so far. Not just his runs with the bat but the way he is playing, his aggression and athleticism on the field have grabbed the eyeballs of everyone. Certainly, Kohli is someone that any team on a given day would like to avoid.

With 246 runs in five games so far including three fifties, Kohli is the leading run-scorer of the T20 World Cup 2022 and will once again be the star attraction when India take on England in a mouth-watering semifinal on Thursday at the Adelaide Oval.

Whoever wins on Thursday, will face Pakistan in the final on November 13, who defeated New Zealand in the knockouts on Wednesday. However, ahead of the big game in Adelaide, a video has been doing rounds on Twitter where Pakistani fans have expressed fear against Virat Kohli and want England to beat India.

“Mujhe Virat se bohot darr lagta hae. Wo jo aankhe dikhate hae na, I don’t want India to win the semifinal, sorry. I want England to go (to the final), fir hum jeet jayenge,” a Pakistan girl was quoted as saying in the video.

“I think, inshallah, Pakistan will win the final,” another girl said in the same video. India have beaten Pakistan once in the T20 World Cup 2022 before, thanks to Virat Kohli’s 82 not out off 53 balls.