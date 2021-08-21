New Delhi: After a successful stint at the Bigg Boss house, Vishal Aditya Singh seems to be ticking the right boxes. Vishal, who is currently in the Khatron Ke Khiladi show, is putting up an impressive show. While his fans keep increasing, the 33-year-old spoke to india.com exclusively in a free-wheeling chat ahead of the weekend.Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Gauahar Khan Lashes Out At Nishant Bhat For Criticising Her Season 7 Win, Says 'Loser Won't Know What It Takes To Be Winner'

Apart from sharing his experience on Khatron Ke Khiladi, during the conversation, Vishal gave fans a glimpse of his love for sports.

When asked about the rise of women's power in Tokyo 2020 recently, the ex-Chandrakanta actor said that the fact that women are into sports is inspiring itself. He reflected on the change in midset of the society in recent times.

“For women to come out and participate is in itself extremely inspiring. This was not the thing in the past. Things have changed which is a good sign. Salute to all the girls for making us feel proud,” he said on india.com.

He also spoke of his interaction with Babita Phogat on the sets of Nach Baliye. Praising the wrestler for being genuine, Vishal said it was a pleasure working with her and knowing her. He also said how Babita used to spread positivity on the sets.

“You will not believe, but Babita had an innocence that cannot be compared with anyone. She never had any air about herself. Her ability to look at life was different. Nothing compared to somebody else. Her discipline and her dedication are also very inspiring,” Vishal added further.

You can check the complete interview here.