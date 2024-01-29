Home

‘Feel Lucky To See Virat Batting’: Sourav Ganguly Lavishes Praise On Kohli

Virat Kohli likely to join Indian Test squad for the last three Test matches which will start from February 15.

New Delhi: Former BCCI president Sourav Ganguly lavished praise on Virat Kohli. He said that he feels lucky to see him batting. However, Kohli has missed the first Test match against England where India lost the match by 28 runs at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

Kohli will also miss the second match as he took a break from the first two Test matches citing personal reasons. Reports are claiming that he will join the Indian camp for the remaining three Test matches.

Ganguly feels that Kohli’s hunger for making runs in increasing every day and he works hard.

“I feel lucky to see Virat Kohli’s batting, his passion & dedication for the game is amazing – hunger for runs is increasing every day. He works so hard on & off the field as well” said Ganguly on Indiatv Cricket.

Kohli is undoubtedly one of the fittest cricketers of this era. The 35-year-old holds most of the major records in all the formats of the game.

Now Kohli is once again on the verge of breaking records of cricketing great Sachin Tendulkar and Sunil Gavaskar. He is just three centuries away from becoming the only Indian cricketer with most Test centuries against England. Currently, he has five tons and both Ganguly and Tendulkar scored seven centuries against England.

Kohli just need nine runs to complete 2000 runs against England in Test Cricket. Among Indians, only Sachin Tendulkar and Sunil Gavaskar have more runs than him against the Three Lions.

