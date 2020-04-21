India cricketers Yuzvendra Chahal and Suresh Raina caught up with each other during the coronavirus lockdown in an Instagram Live session on Tuesday. In the video, both the cricketers heaped praise on Royal Challengers Bangalore cricketer AB De Villiers. Also Read - 'Help my Wife by Cleaning The House': Cheteshwar Pujara Reveals His COVID-19 Lockdown Activities

"I'm a huge fan of Ab de Villiers. He is a top cricketer. AB and Virat had so many good partnerships. It feels like he was a Bangalore-born person living in South Africa," Raina said during the Instagram live session.

RCB's Chahal also agreed with Raina's assessment and revealed how the crowds keep cheering the Proteas batsman's name wherever they play in IPL. "I've seen that wherever he plays in India– be it Bangalore or Mumbai, the crowd keeps cheering 'AB! AB!."

If there’s one thing that both RCB and @ChennaiIPL fans can agree on, it is that we all love AB! ❤️#PlayBold pic.twitter.com/oYcWYdIGEP — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) April 21, 2020

Suggesting he should be named ‘AB devile Prasad,’ Raina lauded the South Africans down-to-earth nature.

“He’s so down-to-Earth, a very very good human being. It feels like he’s an Indian, his name should’ve been AB Devi Prasad or something like that!” Raina added.

De Villiers has a massive fanbase in India with crowds cheering for him wherever he goes to play. In the IPL for RCB, he has amassed 4395 runs in 154 matches with the highest score of 133* and at a strike rate of 151.33.