Kolkata: Jhulan Goswami who announced retirement from All forms of International cricket after playing her last series against England in Lords has come back to Kolkata when Jhulan Goswami arrived in Kolkata her fellow cricketers and friends were seen showering flowers on her. Considered as one of the greatest fast bowlers to have ever played the game, Jhulan represented India in 12 Tests, 204 ODIs and 68 T20Is, picking 355 wickets across formats, the most by any bowler in women's international cricket. In ODIs, she picked 255 wickets, a record in women's international cricket.

Jhulan Goswami's fellow cricketers from Bengal welcomed the legendary cricketer Jhulan in Kolkata as the video got viral on Social media. Here is the viral video:

‘Chakdah Express’ @JhulanG10 welcomed by budding women cricketers of Bengal on her return to Kolkata. #ThankYouJhulan pic.twitter.com/ya6BfPIJ13 — Debasis Sen (@debasissen) September 26, 2022

Jhulan played for India in five Women’s ODI World Cups – 2005, 2009, 2013, 2017 and 2022. She remains the leading wicket-taker in the history of the Women’s Cricket World Cups with 43 scalps. She went on express her gratitude to the people who have been a part of her cricketing journey.