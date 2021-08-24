New Delhi: Team India registered a dominating win in the second Test against England at Lord’s to stamp their authority over the hosts. The victory became more iconic due to the on-field altercations between players of both teams which happened on Day 3 and Day 5 of the match. The things get heated on the final phase of Day 3 when James Anderson came to bat and India pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah decided to attack him with the barrage of short balls. Anderson looked very uncomfortable against the Indian pacer but he survived his over. However, Shami castled him on the final ball of the day, after which Anderson was seen having some words with Bumrah where the veteran Englishman seemed miffed.Also Read - IND vs ENG 3rd Test: Virat Kohli Aims For Big Knock as Confident India Eyeing Unassailable Series Lead Against Struggling England

Recently, speaking in Tailenders podcast, Anderson recalled the whole incident and said he was caught off guard due to the pace of Bumrah which was about 90 miles an hour.

"I got caught off guard a little bit because all the batters coming in were saying how slow the pitch was," Anderson said.

The veteran pacer further elaborated and said he felt that Bumrah was not trying to get him out.

“Banged in short; it was really slow. When I came out to bat, Joe said Bumrah was not bowling as quick as he normally does. And then, the first ball was 90 miles an hour and on the money, wasn’t it? And it felt like, I haven’t felt like this ever in my career. I felt he wasn’t trying to get me out,” Anderson elaborated.

Interestingly, Bumrah bowled a few no-balls in that over which stretched it further as Anderson survived a couple of body blows.

“I felt he wasn’t trying to get me out. He bowled an over, maybe 10, 11, 12 balls. He was bowling no-ball after no-ball, bowling short. I think he bowled two on the stumps which I managed to dig out. So for me, it was just about trying to survive that and get Joe back on strike,” he added.

Meanwhile, on Day 5, English pacers also attacked Bumrah with short balls but he stood strong played a fighting knock of unbeaten 34 runs which laid a platform for India’s emphatic win.