New Delhi: The Sports Authority of India (SAI) has sought a report from the Yachting Association of India (YAI) by the end of the day on Thursday on a complaint of mental harassment sent by a female sailor against a coach during a foreign exposure camp in Germany.Also Read - Olympic Medal Prospect Lakshya Sen To Train With World No. 1 Victor Axelson

SAI has received a complaint from the said female sailor, who is currently on a foreign exposure camp proposed and organised by YAI and funded by SAI through ACTC, that a coach accompanying the contingent is making her uncomfortable. Also Read - Govt Sanctions Neeraj Chopra's Request To Train In Finland's Kuortane Olympic Training Centre Ahead Of Diamond League

The coach in question has been appointed by the federation and was included in the contingent as per the proposal of the Federation, SAI informed in a statement on Thursday. Also Read - 6 Para Athletes Included in TOPS Core List, MOC Approves Devendra Jhajharia's Proposal To Train in Finland

In her complaint, the athlete has also stated that she has raised this issue with the federation a few times in the past but has not received any response and has hence written to SAI for intervention.

On receipt of the complaint, SAI has asked for a report from the federation seeking clarification on when and how many times the athlete had complained to the federation and why no response was extended to her. “SAI has sought this report from the Federation by the end of the day today (Thursday),” the SAI statement said.

The statement further said that SAI has reached out to the athlete, who accused the coach in the question of causing “mental pressure” during training but did not sight any sexual harassment issues.

This is the second incident involving a female sportsperson and coach that SAI is dealing with in recent times. A few days back, SAI had terminated the contract of the chief national cycling coach after receiving a complaint from a female cyclist alleging inappropriate behaviour during a foreign exposure trip in Slovenia.