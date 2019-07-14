England vs New Zealand: Adult movie star Elena Vulitsky was at it again after her spell at the European League finals, she was there to cast her spell in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 final between England and New Zealand. Elena Vulitsky was once again spotted at the Lords during the summit clash where she was up to her antics once again, invading the pitch. She is the mother of YouTuber Vitaly Zdorovetskiy who owns an x-rated porn-pranking website

She was instantly taken out of the playing area by the stewards and the security officials. In the past, Elena Vulitsky, 47, was grabbed by a steward as she tried to emulate her son’s girlfriend’s success at the Champions League final. Well, it was hilarious while it happened.

Failed streak attempt at the CWC final right infront of me. Advertising the same company as Champions League final streaker. Stewards sadly too quick today …. pic.twitter.com/NFbwgNWG3M — COYS NEWS (@Coys_News) July 14, 2019

Cricket World Cup final streaker is X-rated website owner’s MUM! Elena Vulitsky, 47, grabbed by quick-thinking steward as she tries to emulate her son’s girlfriend’s success at the Champions League final pic.twitter.com/hUcigAFHPP — Lilian Chan (@bestgug) July 14, 2019

She was sporting a black leotard with the words ‘Vitaly Uncensored’ epitaphed across it. The security officials and the stewards blocked her from entering the field of play after she ran over the barrier in front of the stands and created a ruckus.

Here is her daughter’s post.

My mom is crazy!!!!! pic.twitter.com/GuDfyM2aU2 — Vitaly Zdorovetskiy (@Vitalyzdtv) July 14, 2019

Meanwhile, after winning the toss and batting first under overcast conditions on a stage as big as the final of the World Cup requires grit and that is exactly what New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson showed against England at the Lords on Sunday.

While it would be unfair to call the efforts of his batsmen outstanding, a total of 241/8 in the final can always be tricky for the opposition, especially when you have a bowling attack that is known to defend low totals well.