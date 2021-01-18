FEN vs ANK Dream11 Tips And Prediction Turkish League

Fenerbahce vs MKE Ankaragucu Dream11 Team Prediction Turkish League 2021 – Football Tips For Today's Football Match FEN vs ANK at Ulker Stadyumu: In the upcoming Turkish League 2021 fixture, Fenerbahce will be up against MKE Ankaragucu at the Ulker Stadyumu on Monday. The Super Lig FEN vs ANK football match will kick-off at 9:30 PM IST – January 18. Second-placed Fenerbahce will look to assert their dominance when they play relegation-threatened MKE Ankaragucu who are struggling at the 19th position in the Turkish Super Lig. The hosts have won all five of their last outings and will be aiming to make it six in a row while the visitors walk into the match following two straight defeats. The live TV or online broadcast of the Turkish League 2021 match will not be available in India.

Kick-Off Time: The Turkish League 2021 match between Fenerbahce vs MKE Ankaragucu will start at 9:30 PM IST.

Venue: Ulker Stadyumu.

FEN vs ANK My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Altay Bayindir

Defenders: Tiago Pinto, Caner Erkin, Atakan Cankaya, Marcel Tisserand, Michał Pazdan

Midfielders: Ozan Tufan, Joseph Paintsil, Dimitrios Pelkas

Forwards: Mame Thiam, Emre Güral

FEN vs ANK – Recent Form

Fenerbahce: W W W W L

MKE Ankaragücü: L L W W L

FEN vs ANK Probable Playing XIs

Fenerbahce: Altay Bayindir, Caner Erkin, Sadik Ciftpinar, Marcel Tisserand, Nazim Sangaré, Luiz Gustavo, Enner Valencia, Ozan Tufan, Dimitrios Pelkas, Sinan Gumus, Mame Thiam.

MKE Ankaragucu: Torgeir Børven, Joseph Paintsil, Stelios Kitsiou, Atakan Cankaya, Ricardo Friedrich, Zvonimir Šarlija, Tiago Pinto, Emre Güral, Saba Lobjanidze, Michał Pazdan, Erdi Dikmen.

FEN vs ANK SQUADS

Fenerbahce: Harun Tekin, Gurkan Baskan, Mert Yandas, Sadik Ciftpinar, Bartu Kulbílge, Tolga Cigerci, Gökhan Gönül, Altay Bayindir, Ahmet Oytun Özdogan, Serdar Aziz, Mauricio Lemos, Marcel Tisserand, José Sosa, Ozan Tufan, Ferdi Kadioglu, Fatih Yigit Sanliturk, Filip Novak, Eyüp Akcan,Kemal Ademi, Sinan Gumus, Serhat Ahmetoglu,Papiss Demba Cisse, Míkaíl Askerov, Mbwana Samatta, Omer Beyaz, Enner Valencia, Dimitrios Pelkas, Luiz Gustavo, Nazim Sangaré, Ugur Kaan Yildiz, Gülhan Üreyen, Fatih Mert Cirtlik, Arda Guler, Caner Erkin, Diego Perotti, Nabil Dirar, Mame Thiam.

MKE Ankaragucu: Alper Potuk, Jonathan Bolingi,Mücahit Can Akçay, Saba Lobjanidze, Zvonimir Šarlija,Oguzhan Orhan,Mehmet Ali Akin, Stelios Kitsiou, Ante Kulušić, Orkan Çınar,Endri Çekiçi, Assane Dioussé, Daniel Łukasik,Ender Aygören, Joseph Paintsil, Torgeir Børven, Luka Adžić, Emre Güral, Idriz Voca, Berke Gurbuz, Şahverdi Çetin, Michał Pazdan, Tiago Pinto, Atakan Cankaya, Cebrail Karayel ,Yusuf Eren Goktas, Korcan Celikay, Murat Sipahioglu, Ricardo Friedrich, Mert Topuz, Erdi Dikmen, Anıl Dikmen, Atila Turan, Furkan Bekleviç.

