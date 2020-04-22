Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Walter Ferretti vs Municipal Jalapa Nicaragua League 2020 – Football Tips For Today's Match FER vs JAL at Estadio Nacional de Football: In one of the most-awaited battles of Nicaragua League 2020, Muncipal Jalapa will be taking on Walter Ferretti at the Estadio Nacional de Football on Wednesday (early morning in India on April 23). The Nicaragua League match will start at 6.30 AM (IST). In the 19th match of the ongoing Nicaragua League 2020, Walter Ferretti will be taking on Municipal Jalapa to improve their position in the league standings. Ferretti is currently fourth in the table with 30 points as their impressive four-game winning run came to an end courtesy a narrow loss to league leaders Managua. Meanwhile, for Municipal Jalapa, they have now suffered back-to-back defeats which places them a spot below at fifth with 23 points under their belt. Though there is a seven-point cushion for Ferretti, Municipal Jalapa will be in desperate need for a win after a poor run of performances. The live TV or online broadcast of the Nicaragua League 2020 football game will not be available in India.

Kick-Off Time: The Nicaragua League 2020 match between Walter Ferretti and Municipal Jalapa will start at 6.30 AM IST.

Venue: Estadio Nacional de Football

My Dream11 Team

Golakeeper- K Bautista

Defenders- J Castellon, M Gutierrez, R Hueta, Y Lanuza

Midfielders- G Medina, E Centeno, M Medina

Forwards- D Forbes (vc), F Villalpando (C), G Augusto

FER vs JAL Probable Playing XIs

Walter Ferretti: Denis Espinoza (Gk); Manuel Gutierrez, Jason Castellon, Yunior Lanuza, Rene Huete, Bryan Munoz, Hayder Calero, Bryan Garcia-Sirias, Leandro Figueroa, Dshon Forbes, Fernando Villalpando.

Municipal Jalapa: Kenet Bautista (Gk); Marlon Medina, Delvin Siles, Marcos Garcia, Adolfo Colindres, Edry Centeno, Ronaldo Pabon, Hexell Lopez, Gabriel Augusto-Coelho, Harling Moreno, Gersan Medina.

FER vs JAL SQUADS

Deportivo Walter Ferretti: Leandro Figueroa, Dshon Forbes, Ezequiel Ugalde, Abner Sampaio, Daniel Reyes, Cristhian Flores, Eduardo Narváez, Ángel Osorno, Yader Zamora, Fernando Villalpando, Jason Castellón, Bryan García, Bryan Muñoz, Nikita Solodchenko, Johan Bonilla, Axel Castillo, Jeffrey Chávez, Dexter Díaz, Pedrinho, Mark Mayorga, Marcos Méndez, Roberto Miranda, Henningston Real, Juan Camilo Rodríguez Naranjo, Leslie Sevilla, Wilmer Vásquez, Axel Velásquez, Henry Niño, Rene Huete, Rodrigo Hernández, Alejandro Tapia, Alexander Caldera, Hayder Calero, Raúl Davila, Manuel Gutiérrez, César Lacayo, Yunior Lanuza, Giannino Meloni, Nasser Valverde, Jonathan Vasconcelo, Denis Espinoza, Ronaldo Ruiz, Lenin Ayestas, Arlin Espinoza, Jadzeel Mendoza.

ART Municipal Jalapa: Luis Galeano, Norfran Lazo, Edry Centeno, Joheman Duarte, Hexell López, Harling Moreno, Jarel Puerto, Hamsink Vado, Juan González, Frander Cruz, Ronaldo Pabón, Marlon Medina, Kendris Acuña, Mario Briones, Geser Castellanos, Leyvin Cruz, Jehu Flores, Heyder López, Yomar Martínez, Gersan Medina, Alexis Montenegro, Kevin Montenegro, Kilber Peréz, Manuel Rocha, José Torrez, Marcos Zambrana, Hermes Nefftaly Navarrete, Erwin Cabrera, Sheldon Arbs, Eduardo Bothel, Gabriel Augusto Coelho, Adolfo Colindres, Eder García, Marcos García, Orvil Lau, Raúl Lopez, Edder Mondragón, Lesther Sánchez, Delvin Siles, Kenet Bautista, Gerald Galeano, Victor Mairena, Miguel Mena, Axel Orozco.

