Spanish striker Fernando Torres announced his retirement from football on Friday. The footballer who plied his trade in clubs like Liverpool, Chelsea, Atletico Madrid and A.C. Milan, among others, announced his decision to retire from the game on his official Twitter handle. He is scheduled to hold a press conference on Sunday to officially retire from the game and give further details.

The Spaniard tweeted, “I have something very important to announce. After 18 exciting years, the time has come to put an end to my football career. Next Sunday, the 23rd at 10:00 AM, local time in Japan, I will have a press conference in Tokyo to explain all the details. See you there.”

I have something very important to announce. After 18 exciting years, the time has come to put an end to my football career. Next Sunday, the 23rd at 10:00AM, local time in Japan, I will have a press conference in Tokyo to explain all the details.See you there. pic.twitter.com/WrKnvRTUIu — Fernando Torres (@Torres) June 21, 2019

Torres has put an end to his 18-year long career with different clubs. Starting his career at Atletico Madrid, the Spaniard had moved to Liverpool where he became one of their greatest strikers ever. He next moved to Chelsea where he was a part of FA Cup, Europa League and Champions League-winning campaigns.

He had a shining career for Spain. He managed to win two European Championships (2008, 2012) and a Fifa World Cup (2010). He also scored the winning goal for Spain in the 2008 Euro Cup final against Germany.

Torres had scored almost 300 goals for the club and the country that led him to win eight major trophies.