The iconic Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium is set to be renamed after India’s former finance minister Arun Jaitley. This comes after the demise of the BJP stalwart which happened recently. The Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) on Tuesday decided to rechristen Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium as #ArunJaitley Stadium in the memory of its former president who passed away on Saturday. This comes as a massive move, but an understandable one as Jaitley was also the former president of DDCA and contributed a lot for Delhi cricket.

Delhi & District Cricket Association: Feroz Shah Kotla stadium to be renamed as Arun Jaitley Stadium.

DDCA took to Twitter to announce the same: “Kotla to be renamed as Arun Jaitley Stadium. The renaming of Delhi’s famous cricket venue as Arun Jaitley Stadium will take place on September 12 at a function where a Stand of the ground will be named after India captain Virat Kohli.”

Earlier, in a letter to the Delhi Lt. Governor Anil Baijal, BJP MP and former India opener Gautam Gambhir had on Monday said the Yamuna Sports Complex should be renamed after Jaitley for his contribution to nation building and for his love for cricket.

“May he remain in our hearts forever. As a mark of respect to our beloved leader, I hereby propose to rename ‘Yamuna Sports Complex’ as ‘Arun Jaitley Sports Complex,” Gambhir had said in a tweet, while posting a copy of his letter to the Lt. Governor.

Former Union Minister Jaitley passed away on August 24 after prolonged illness. BCCI administrators as well as cricketers took to social media to condole the demise. In fact, the Indian team had also worn black armbands as a mark of respect for Jaitley during the third day’s play of the first Test between India and West Indies.