While Diwali may be over, the festivities continue at PokerStars India, which announces an exciting tournament series to keep the celebrations going. Diwali Rush, an annual eight-day power-packed online poker tournament series will kickstart on November 22, 2020 with 55 events and a guaranteed prize pool of INR 2.74 Crore. Also Read - PokerStars India Announces Seven-Day Charity Tournament

PokerStars India will be giving away over INR 8 Lakh worth of tournament series tickets via daily freerolls, Second Chance Freerolls and other regular freeroll events. And with buy-ins ranging between INR 550-15,000 as well as two marquee events, the ‘Super High Roller’ and ‘Main Event’, audiences and poker enthusiasts of all levels are set to have an actioned-packed November. Also Read - India Championship of Online Poker to Offer Rs 9.05 Crore Guaranteed Prize Money

So, extend the spirit of Diwali this season and get your A-game on to have a good game of poker with your family, friends and players in India. Also Read - Gear up for PokerStars India’s First-ever Micro Knockout Series This June

About PokerStars.IN: PokerStars.IN is operated by Sachiko Gaming Pvt Ltd, an online skill game provider that is a part of Sugal & Damani Group. Sugal & Damani Group is a leading business house primarily dealing with lottery and gaming businesses and is the largest state government lottery operator in India. It is one of the major players operating other games of skill like rummy, quiz, and fantasy sports under the KhelPlay brand. Apart from lotteries and gaming, Sugal & Damani Group also has interests in information technology, e-commerce, payment services and real estate