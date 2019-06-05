UEFA says only a few tickets are available for the semifinals of the inaugural Nations League in Portugal. It says less than 200 tickets remain on sale for Wednesday’s match between Portugal and Switzerland in Porto, and less than 150 are available for the game between England and the Netherlands on Thursday in Guimaraes.

Tickets remain on sale for Sunday’s final in Porto, but UEFA says they are expected to be sold quickly after the finalists are decided. UEFA said Tuesday tickets for Sunday’s third-place game in Guimaraes also remain available.

Portugal earned the right to host the competition’s first final four after winning its group. UEFA created the Nations League to try to give national teams more meaningful games and reduce the number of friendlies.