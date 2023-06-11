‘Few Years Back Was Impossible To Think’-Rafael Nadal Hails Novak Djokovic After 23rd Grand Slam Victory

Home

New Delhi: Tennis star Rafael Nadal lavished praise on Novak Djokovic for winning his 23rd grand slam title which he won after beating Casper Ruud in the French Open 2023 Final on Sunday at Paris.

Djokovic, a 36-year-old from Serbia, broke a tie with rival Rafael Nadal for the most major singles trophies in the history of men’s tennis, which dates to the 1800s.

Taking rivalry a side the Tennis legend took his twitter and congratulate Djokovic for his victory:

Many congrats on this amazing achievement @DjokerNole

23 is a number that just a few years back was imposible to think about, and you made it!

“Many congrats on this amazing achievement @DjokerNole 23 is a number that just a few years back was imposible to think about, and you made it! Enjoy it with your family and team! 👏🏻 ” tweeted Nadal.

Nadal, a 14-time champion at Roland Garros, missed this year’s tournament because he is injured.

This victory goes alongside the French Open titles earned by Djokovic in 2016 and 2021, making him the only man with at least three from each major event. Since collecting his very first Slam trophy at the 2008 Australian Open, he has accumulated totals of 10 there, seven at Wimbledon and three at the U.S. Open.

Also worth noting: Djokovic is again halfway to a calendar-year Grand Slam — winning all four majors in one season — something no man has achieved since Rod Laver in 1969. Djokovic came close to pulling off that feat in 2021, when he won the Australian Open, French Open and Wimbledon and made it all the way to the title match at the U.S. Open before losing to Daniil Medvedev.

