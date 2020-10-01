FGB vs MSF Dream11 Tips And Prediction

FC Germania Bieber vs MSC Frankfurt Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Frankfurt 2020 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction For Today's FGB vs MSF Match 18 at Frankfurt Oval:

The European T10 series has moved back to Frankfurt and this time 10 teams will be taking part in the five-day event. The teams are hosts Frankfurt Cricket Club, Turk FC Hattersheim am Main, SG Hainhausen 1886, TSV Cricket Pfungstadt, Darmstadt CC e.V, FCA04 United Stars Darmstadt, MSC Frankfurt, SV Wiesbaden 1899, Lemar CC Oberursel and FC Germania Bieber.

They will compete across 24 matches that include 20 league matches followed by two semifinals, bronze final and the summit clash.

October 1 Schedule

#Match 16, Lemar CC Oberursel vs FC04 Darmstadt, 12:30 PM IST

#Match 17, MSC Frankfurt vs Lemar CC Oberursel, 2:30 PM IST

#Match 18, FC Germania Bieber vs MSC Frankfurt, 4:30 PM IST

#Match 19, FC04 Darmstadt vs SV Wiesbaden 1899, 6:30 PM IST

#Match 20, SV Wiesbaden 1899 vs FC Germania Bieber, 8:30 PM IST

TOSS: The ECS T10 – Frankfurt 2020 match toss between FC Germania Bieber and MSC Frankfurt will take place at 4:00 PM (IST) – October 1.

Match Start Time: 4:30 PM IST

FGB vs MSF My Dream11 Team

P Singh (captain), H Sayed Ameer (vice-captain), R Singh Bajwa, Z Arjubi, S Khan, T Kumar Verma, G Singh-II, S Khan Afridi, B Zamankhel, D Muhammad, Q Khan

FGB vs MSF Squads

FC Germania Bieber: Yogakumararaja Kumaresan, Tony Kumar Verma, Vinay Kumar Narayana, Muhammad Zahid, Harjinder Singh, Srihari Nandamuri, Premjit Singh, Arun Balasubramanian, Ranjit Singh-II, Rahim Zadran, Ziaulhaq Khaderkheil, Ravi Teja Manam, Kamran Nadeem, Lovedeep Ghotra, Komal Teja Yadam, Rajinder Singh Bajwa, Gurjinder Singh-II

MSC Frankfurt: Nafees Buttar Ahmad, Habib Rahman, Hamza Sayed Ameer, Sajid Khan Afridi, Daud Muhammad, Bashir Zamankhel, Idrees Miakhel, Waseem Khan, Sekandar Khan, Adel Khan, Paramveer Singh, Zabiullah Arjubi, Mohabbat Miakhel, Muslim Yar Ashraf, Qader Khan, Shahid Afridi Jr

