FC Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi has beaten his great rival Cristiano Ronaldo as the top-rated footballer in EA Sports' FIFA 21. EA released the ratings for the players on Thursday night that sees Messi holding onto his spot ahead of others with 93 rating followed by Ronaldo at second with 92.

Bayern Munich forward Robert Lewandowski has replaced Neymar as the third best footballer in the game with a rating of 91. Lewandowski was at the 15th spot earlier but a surreal season with his German club that saw him completing a treble including Bundesliga, German Cup and Champions League saw him making a massive jump.

Naturally rating Messi despite enduring a trophy-less season with his club Barcelona has divided opinions among the fans. What's common between Messi and Ronaldo is the fact that both have seen their ratings drop a point each.

Talking about drop, Eden Hazard’s forgettable season with Real Madrid has seen him nosedive from fourth to 22nd in the rankings.

Manchester City maestro Kevin de Bruyne is at the fourth spot while Neymar of Paris Saint-Germain completes the top-five.

#Lionel Messi, Barcelona (93)

#Cristiano Ronaldo, Juventus (92)

#Robert Lewandowski, Bayern Munich (91)

#Kevin De Bruyne, Manchester City (91)

#Neymar Jr, Paris Saint-Germain (91)

#Jan Oblak, Atletico de Madrid (91)

#Virgil van Dijk, Liverpool (90)

#Kylian Mbappé, Paris Saint-Germain (90)

#Mohamed Salah, Liverpool (90)

#Sadio Mané, Liverpool (90)

#Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Barcelona (90)

#Alisson Becker, Liverpool (90)

#Sergio Aguero, Manchester City (89)

#Sergio Ramos, Real Madrid (89)

#Karim Benzema, Real Madrid (89)

#Manuel Neuer, Bayern Munich (89)

#Thibaut Courtois, Real Madrid (89)

#Casemiro, Real Madrid (89)

#Eden Hazard, Real Madrid (88)

#Raheem Sterling, Manchester City (88)

#Samir Handanovic, Inter (88)

#Toni Kroos, Real Madrid (88)

#Kalidou Koulibaly, Napoli (88)

#Harry Kane, Tottenham (88)

#Ederson, Manchester City (88)

#Paulo Dybala, Juventus (88)

#Joshua Kimmich, Bayern Munich (88)

#N’Golo Kante, Chelsea (88)