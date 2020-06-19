EA Sports has confirmed it will release FIFA 21 worldwide on October 9 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC while providing a sneak peak at its latest offering in the long running series on Thursday. Also Read - COVID-19: FIFA Allows Players to Play For Three Clubs in a Season

To those who pre-order the FIFA 21 Ultimate Edition or Champions Edition, the game will be available to be played from October 6 onward while the EA Access (PS4, Xbox One) and Origin Access (PC) Play First Trials will start from October 1.

For the next-gen consoles, an announcement will be made later this year for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.

EA has partnered with Sony and Microsoft to offer Dual Entitlement which means that if you purchase FIFA 21 for the current-gen consoles, there won’t be a need to another copy for the game for the next-gen consoles. An option to upgrade will be available for free before the the FIFA 22 releases next year.

However, those who plan buy disc-less consoles, they will have to buy FIFA 21 digitally to take advantage of the Dual Entitlement offer.

Gamers can also transfer content acquired within FIFA 21 (players, items, coins, FIFA Points, match record, and leaderboard placement) etc. from PS4 to PS5 or from XBox One to XBox Series X.

However, progress will be specific to a particular console i.e. cannot be transferred from PS to XBox.

As far as game is concerned, EA Sports promises, “blazing fast load times, deferred lighting and rendering, enhanced animation technology, off-ball humanisation, and more.”