New Delhi: The world football governing body FIFA has announced a total of 16 host cities for the FIFA World Cup 2026 which will be held across USA, Mexico and Canada. This will be for the first time three nations will be co-hosting the biggest stage of football.

Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Guadalajara, Houston, Kansas, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Miami, Monterrey, New York/New Jersey, Philadelphia, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Toronto, Vancouver are being selected as the 16 host cities for the 23rd edition of the football World Cup.

Your #FIFAWorldCup 2026 Host Cities: 🇺🇸Atlanta

🇺🇸Boston

🇺🇸Dallas

🇲🇽Guadalajara

🇺🇸Houston

🇺🇸Kansas City

🇺🇸Los Angeles

🇲🇽Mexico City

🇺🇸Miami

🇲🇽Monterrey

🇺🇸New York / New Jersey

🇺🇸Philadelphia

🇺🇸San Francisco Bay Area

🇺🇸Seattle

🇨🇦Toronto

🇨🇦Vancouver — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) June 16, 2022

Mexico and USA will be hosting the showpiece event after a gap of 40 and 32 years respectively, whereas Canada will be hosting it for the first time. The football extravaganza returns to North America after a gap of three decades.

The tournament will see few of the iconic and majestic stadiums from the North America continent in Estadio Azteca, MetLife stadium, AT&T stadium, Mercedes-Benz Stadium and Levi’s Stadium.

The 23rd edition is expected to see an expansion as 48 teams will be competing for the top prize and a total of 60 matches will be played.

The United 2026 bid beat a rival bid by Morocco during a final vote at the 68th FIFA Congress in Moscow to earn the rights.