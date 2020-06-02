FIFA has advised Football Associations to use common sense when dealing with the issue of players’ protesting the death of George Floyd. Also Read - Hypocrite Much? Twitterati Slams Indians Who Are Protesting George Floyd's Murder But Remain Silent on Violence at Home

Floyd, an African American, died in police custody in Minneapolis and when footage emerged of a police officer pinning him to the ground with his knee for almost eight minutes, it led to violent protests across the USA.

Several footballers during this weekend's Bundesliga matches showed solidarity for the protests going in the USA against police brutality.

Borussia Dortmund was given Yellow Card for removing his jersey to reveal a T-shirt with the message “Justice for George Floyd”. His teammate Achraf Hakimi scored and did the same but escaped booking for not lifting the jersey over his head.

Schalke’s Weston McKennie wore an armband with a handwritten message “Justice For George” while Borussia Mengladbach’s Marcus Thuram kneeled after scoring against Union Berlin.

In a statement, FIFA has hinted support for the players who are registering their protests over Floyd’s death

“FIFA fully understands the depth of sentiment and concerns expressed by many footballers in light of the tragic circumstances of the George Floyd case,” football’s global governing body said in a statement.

“The application of the laws of the game approved by the IFAB is left for the competitions’ organisers, which should use common sense and have in consideration the context surrounding the events,” it added.

Racism in football has also been a raging issue with FIFA saying it’s continues to strengthening its rules to eradicate the menace.

“FIFA had repeatedly expressed itself to be resolutely against racism and discrimination of any kind and recently strengthened its own disciplinary rules with a view to helping to eradicate such behaviours,” the statement said.

“FIFA itself has promoted many anti-racism campaigns which frequently carry the anti-racism message at matches organised under its own auspices,” it added.