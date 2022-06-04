New Delhi: In mid-May, Supreme Court of India appointed a three-member Committee of Administrators (CoA) to run the AIFF, virtually revoking the powers of its governing body headed by Patel while opening up the possibility of a FIFA ban for “external interference”. The CoA will facilitate the adoption of the AIFF constitution in line with the National Sports Code and model guidelines.Also Read - India Captain Sunil Chhetri Appeals To Fans, Asks Them To Come To Stadiums For Asian Cup Qualifiers

Reacting to the structural shake up, India captain says that if the Blue Tigers get a ban it will be not only be catastrophic for him but also for the entire country. Also Read - Sunil Chhetri Returns To National Team For International Friendly Against Jordan

“No matter what is happening on that front, I hope it is under control and the country does not get a ban,” Chhetri said. Also Read - Praful Patel Requests FIFA Not to Impose Ban on India

“Because, that will be catastrophic, not just for the whole country but for me, because I’m 37. I’m playing my last games. You never know when there’s a last game for you”, the Bengaluru FC forward said.

“So yes… I was scared when the headlines came, it affects you. But with my limited knowledge, when you go into it, you understand that it is not that dangerous and things will subside,” he added.

The 37-year old Asian Icon also opened up on his playing career.

“Same question was asked before the last Asia Cup (2019) that ‘what next’ and I said the same thing. Five years have passed. It’s the same now. I was 32 then, now I’m 37-38. I don’t know, maybe.” he said.

“It’s not easy to get up at 6 o’clock everyday or do a 30-minute yoga session before everyone wakes up. It’s a very, very strict life that I live. It’s not easy to do it for 21 years”, he further added.