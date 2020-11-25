After an outstanding season with Bayern Munich, Robert Lewandowski has joined Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, and Neymar in the nominations list released by Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) on Wednesday for the Best FIFA Football Awards in Men’s category. Also Read - Juventus vs Ferencvaros: Cristiano Ronaldo Equals Lionel Messi's Champions League Record in 2-1 Win

Despite having a forgettable year in the Champions League 2020, Ronaldo and Messi have been in good form at a personal level and that is the reason why they have found a spot in the list which features stars like Sergio Ramos, Kylian Mbappe, Sadio Mane, Mohammad Salah, Kevin De Bruyne, Virgil Van Djik and Thiago Alcantara. With the prestigious Ballon D’Or canceled due to the pandemic, this is the awards fans have been looking forward to. Also Read - Lionel Messi: Barcelona Star Looking Lonely During Training Will Break Hearts of Fans | WATCH VIDEO

Ronaldo has scored 31 goals as Juventus won the Scudetto, becoming the first player to score 50 goals in the Premier League, La Liga and Serie A in the process, while his closest competitor Messi finished last season as the top scorer (25) and assist-maker (21) in La Liga, as Barcelona missed out on the title.

The 11-man shortlist for The Best FIFA Men’s Player 2020 award – based on their respective achievements during the period between 20 July 2019 to 7 October 2020 – was compiled by a panel of experts in men’s football.

Voting to decide the winner is equally weighted between fans, journalists, national team coaches and captains.

The three finalists for each award will be revealed at a later date, with all award winners revealed at The Best FIFA Football Awards ceremony in Zurich on 17 December 2020.

