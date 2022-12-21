FIFA Deletes ‘GOAT Debate is Settled’ Tweet Regarding Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

In the penalties, Argentina won the battle of the nerves as they edged out France 4-2 to lift the World Cup.

FIFA Deletes 'GOAT Debate is Settled' Tweet Regarding Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Soon after Argentina and Messi beat France to win the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, FIFA took to twitter and in appreciation of Lionel Messi, wrote that the ‘GOAT debate’ is settled between the Argentine and Cristiano Ronaldo as the former completes his legacy. Later on the tweet was deleted from the official handle.

What made FIFA delete their own tweet? Are they favouring Messi more or they don’t want to get into a controversy by demeaning another legend of the game ? We can only speculate.

As a neutral, for us both are the GOATs and it’s like choosing between your mother and father.

This year’s final saw two different aspects of France’s game. In the first half, they were literally passengers while they roared back to match their rivals late in the second half.

It also saw both teams opening the scoring from the penalty spot and both the key man for their respective teams making no mistakes to slam home from the 12-yard distance.

Argentina went into the lead in the 23rd minute through Messi and added a second one through Angel Di Maria to go into half-time leading 2 -0.

The Les Blues bounced back to draw level and fired their first goal adding a second one with Mbappe netting both goals in the 80th and 88th minute. Messi again gave the lead in the first-half of extra-time before Mbappe made it all square again from the spot.

