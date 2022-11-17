live

LIVE Updates | Canada Vs Japan FIFA World Cup 2022 Football Warm Up Match Live Score: JPN Up Against CAN

LIVE Updates | Canada Vs Japan Football World Cup 2022 in Qatar Warm Up Match LIVE Scorecard

LIVE Updates | Football FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar Warm Up Match LIVE Scorecard (Credits: FIFA World Cup/Twitter)

LIVE Updates | Canada Vs Japan Football World Cup 2022 in Qatar Warm Up Match LIVE Scorecard: Before the all important FIFA World Cup which starts on Sunday at November 20, from Canada to Portugal to Nigeria to play practice matches listed below. We at india.com will bring you all the live updates. Stay Tuned!

Nov 17: Canada vs Japan – 7:10 pm (Al Maktoum Stadium, UAE)

Nov 17: Jordan vs Spain – 9:30 pm (Amman International Stadium, Amman)

Nov 17: Iraq vs Costa Rica – 7:30 pm (Basra International Stadium, Basra)

Nov 17: Morocco vs Georgia – 9:30 pm (Sharjah Stadium, Sharjah)

Nov 18: Portugal vs Nigeria – 12:15 am (Estádio José Alvalade, Lisbon)

Check out match updates here:

Load More