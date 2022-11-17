live

LIVE Updates | Canada Vs Japan FIFA World Cup 2022 Football Warm Up Match Live Score: JPN Up Against CAN

LIVE Updates | Canada Vs Japan Football World Cup 2022 in Qatar Warm Up Match LIVE Scorecard

Updated: November 17, 2022 6:52 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Vishal Pushkar

FIFA World Cup, FIFA World Cup 2022, FIFA World Cup warm-up matches, FIFA World Cup warm-up matches live, FIFA World Cup live score, Japan vs Canada, Japan vs Canada Live, Jordan vs Spain, Spain vs Jordan Live, Oman vs Germany, Oman vs Germany Live, Nigeria vs Portugal live, Morocco vs Georgia, Portugal vs Nigeria, Cristiano Ronaldo, Iraq vs Costa Rica, Costa Rica vs Iraq
LIVE Updates | Football FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar Warm Up Match LIVE Scorecard (Credits: FIFA World Cup/Twitter)

LIVE Updates | Canada Vs Japan Football World Cup 2022 in Qatar Warm Up Match LIVE Scorecard: Before the all important FIFA World Cup which starts on Sunday at November 20, from Canada to Portugal to Nigeria to play practice matches listed below. We at india.com will bring you all the live updates. Stay Tuned!

Also Read:

Nov 17: Canada vs Japan – 7:10 pm (Al Maktoum Stadium, UAE)
Nov 17: Jordan vs Spain – 9:30 pm (Amman International Stadium, Amman)
Nov 17: Iraq vs Costa Rica – 7:30 pm (Basra International Stadium, Basra)
Nov 17: Morocco vs Georgia – 9:30 pm (Sharjah Stadium, Sharjah)
Nov 18: Portugal vs Nigeria – 12:15 am (Estádio José Alvalade, Lisbon)

Check out match updates here:

Live Updates

  • 6:51 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | Canada Vs Japan FIFA WC 2022 Warm-up: It is no secret that teams like Japan, Canada can certainly punch above their weight to impose upsets in the tournaments.

  • 6:43 PM IST

  • 6:41 PM IST

  • 6:34 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | Canada Vs Japan FIFA WC 2022 Warm-up: We at india.com will bring you all the live updates. Stay tuned!

  • 6:28 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | Canada Vs Japan FIFA WC 2022 Warm-up: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the warm-up match between Japan and Canada before the all important FIFA World Cup here at the Al Maktoum Stadium in UAE.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: November 17, 2022 6:26 PM IST

Updated Date: November 17, 2022 6:52 PM IST