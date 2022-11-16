live

LIVE Updates | Saudi Arabia Vs Croatia FIFA World Cup 2022 Football Warm Up Match Live Score: Match Underway, Modric Starts From Bench

FIFA World Cup 2022 Football Warm Up Match Live Score: Match Underway, Modric Starts From Bench. Luka Modric and co aim a perfect start to their world cup preparation, when they take on Saudi Arabia in Riyadh.

Updated: November 16, 2022 5:52 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

FIFA World Cup, FIFA World Cup 2022, FIFA World Cup warm-up matches, FIFA World Cup warm-up matches live, FIFA World Cup live score, Saudi Arabia vs Croatia, Saudi Arabia vs Croatia Live, UAE vs Argentina, Argentina vs UAE Live, Oman vs Germany, Oman vs Germany Live, Poland vs Chile, Poland vs Chile live
FIFA World Cup 2022 Football Warm Up Match Live Score. (Image: Twitter)

FIFA World Cup 2022 Football Warm Up Match Live Score and Updates

We are less than a week away from the start of the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar. But before the 32 teams start their campaign, they will play a couple of warm-up matches just to get used to the conditions. The warm-up matches start today and there are five mouthwatering games to look forward to.

Also Read:

Nov 16: Saudi Arabia vs Croatia – 5:30 pm (Mrsool Park, Riyadh)
Nov 16: UAE vs Argentina – 9 pm (Mohammed Bin Zayed Stadium, UAE)
Nov 16: Oman vs Germany – 10:30 pm (Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex, Oman)
Nov 16: Poland vs Chile – 10:30 pm (Stadion Wojska Polskiego, Warsaw)

Live Updates

  • 5:51 PM IST

    FIFA WC 2022 Warm-up LIVE Score: 18 minutes into the game, now Saudi Arabia has a crack at goal, but it’s off-target. Even though, Croatia dominate possession. KSA 0-0 CRO (18th Min)

  • 5:46 PM IST

    FIFA WC 2022 Warm-up LIVE Score: 14 minutes into the game, Croatia are now dominating possession and we have only 1 shot on target so far in the game. KSA 0-0 CRO (14th Min)

  • 5:42 PM IST

    FIFA WC 2022 Warm-up LIVE Score: Croatia have a shot on target finally in the game. The possession game has now been swapped in the favour of the Europeans. KSA 0-0 CRO (10th MIN)

  • 5:40 PM IST

    FIFA WC 2022 Warm-up LIVE Score: 6 minutes in the clock, Saudi Arabia surprisingly dominating play with their possession game. We are yet to have a shot on target from either side. KSA 0-0 CRO

  • 5:36 PM IST

    FIFA WC 2022 Warm-up LIVE Score: The match is underway and it’s 4 minutes into the clock. Saudi Arabia has the edge so far in the possession.

  • 5:25 PM IST

    FIFA WC 2022 Warm-up LIVE Score: Saudi Arabia Playing XI: Al Owais, Abdulhamid, Al Amri, Al Bulaihi, Alshahrani, Kanno, Al-Malki, Al Buraikan, Al-Faraj, Aldawsari, Al-Shehri. MATCH STARTS IN 4 MINUTES TIME.

  • 5:23 PM IST

    FIFA WC 2022 Warm-up LIVE Score: Croatia Playing XI: Livakovic, Stanisic, Lovren, Erlin, Barasic, Sucic, Brozovic, Majer, Pasalic, Petkovic, Vlasic. PERISIC, KOVACIC, MODRIC start from the bench.

  • 5:21 PM IST

    FIFA WC 2022 Warm-up LIVE Score: At 10 minutes time, we will see Croatia taking on Saudi Arabia in away game in Riyadh. It will be a perfect match-up for Luka Modric and Co, before the start of the World Cup.

  • 5:18 PM IST

    FIFA WC 2022 Warm-up Live Score: After the Iran vs Tunisia match, we have Argentina taking on UAE at 9:00 PM IST, followed by Germany vs Oman and Poland vs Chile at 10:30 PM IST.

  • 5:15 PM IST

    FIFA WC 2022 Warm-up Live Score: Today we have 4 matches in store for the fans, with the one is ongoing between Iran and Tunisia.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: November 16, 2022 5:47 PM IST

Updated Date: November 16, 2022 5:52 PM IST