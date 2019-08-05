A FIFA team will arrive in Nigeria on Monday for a four-day inspection of facilities and equipment that the country has put forward to host the U20 Women’s World Cup next year.

Ademola Olajire, spokesperson for the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), said in a statement on Sunday that the five-man delegation will arrive at Lagos on Monday evening.

Nigeria has put forward the cities of Lagos, Benin, Asaba and Uyo for the hosting of the 16-team finals, reports Xinhua news agency.

The inspection party will fly to Abuja on Thursday after inspection on facilities in those cities for a meeting with senior officials from the youth and sports ministry.

Nigeria is one of the four countries to have participated in every edition of the FIFA U20 Women’s Cup since the competition was launched in 2002 in Canada as a U19 Championship.

It was upgraded to U20 competition in 2008. The US, Germany and Brazil are the other three ever-present teams.

The Falconets reached the final of the competition in 2010 and 2014, losing to Germany on both occasions, and were semifinalists in Japan in 2012.