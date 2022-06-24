New Delhi: The Federation of International Football Association, or FIFA, decided yesterday to allow for the expansion of the World Cup squads, allowing countries to take more players to World Cup 2022 amidst the Covid-19 pandemic and scheduling. This means the maximum players allowed to be taken to Qatar is 26 players, a 3-player increase compared to the previous 23-player limit, just like the Euros last year. However, all players called up can be named on the substitute’s bench, unlike the Euros where managers were forced to leave out three members of their travelling party from their match day squad.Also Read - Did Lionel Messi Really Have a Bad Season For PSG?

With Covid-19, plus the tournament being held in an unnatural window (from November 21 until December 18), the panel were forced to make the decision. The decision should assist teams in case of a Covid-19 outbreak in their squads, and not weaken teams as much. The decision is also likely to help more young players to break into the team, as more numbers can lead to more space for uncapped players.

They also ruled that the number of people on the team bench would increase by 3 to ensure the three extra players remained on the bench along with 11 staff members, rather than ruling to mandate teams to reduce their staff numbers present on the bench. The five-substitution rule is also going to be a part of the tournament. As it says, it allows teams to make five substitutions in place of three during regulation time.

The official statement released on FIFA.com stated:

“Given the need to retain additional flexibility due to the unique timing of the FIFA World Cup 2022™ in the global calendar, as well as the broader context of the disruptive effects caused by the COVID-19 pandemic on squads before and during tournaments, the Bureau has decided the following:

• The maximum number of players on the release list has been increased from 35 to 55.

• The number of players to be included on the final list has been increased to at least 23 and a maximum of 26.

• The final matchday at club level for the 23 to 26 players nominated on the final list will be 13 November 2022.

• No more than 26 people (up to 15 substitutes and 11 team officials – one of these officials must be the team doctor) will be allowed to sit on the team bench.”

The Bureau of the FIFA Council, consisting of the FIFA President Gianni Infantino, and the six confederation presidents, made decisions such as hosting the 73rd FIFA Congress in Kigali, Rwanda, on 16th March 2023. They also confirmed that due to the cancellation of the FIFA U-20 World Cup 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, they had scheduled the tournament in Indonesia from 20th May 2023 to 11th June 2023.

FIFA has also created a $209 million fund from its World Cup revenues, which is going to be used to compensate clubs, at a daily rate of several thousand dollars, for releasing players to national-team duty.

Article written by Purv Ashar