FIFA President Gianni Infantino applauds Zee TV for promoting football ahead of World Cup 2026 final

FIFA President Gianni Infantino sent a special message to Zee TV for helping make football a year-round experience through coverage of multiple FIFA tournaments and community screenings.

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FIFA President Gianni Infantino. (Photo: IANS)

FIFA World Cup 2026 final: Ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 final between Argentina and Spain at the MetLife Stadium in New York, New Jersey, on Sunday, FIFA President Gianni Infantino praised Zee TV for their continued efforts to promote football across India, highlighting the broadcaster’s role in expanding the sport’s reach through extensive coverage of FIFA tournaments.

In a special message for Zee TV network, Infantino said, “On the eve of the FIFA World Cup final between Spain and Argentina, I want to thank you, my friends at Zee TV, for everything you have done to promote football in India. I am very proud of our partnership which encompasses 39 FIFA competitions, including the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027, FIFA youth World Cups, futsal tournaments and the FIFA Intercontinental Cup. This ensures that football can now be presented as a continuous narrative in India, not just as something that happens every four years.

“We know that India is a passionate football country and that the Indian market enjoys huge potential – something I witnessed for myself when I visited the country for the FIFA Under-17 World Cup in 2017, with a record-breaking attendance of over 1.3 million fans, and the FIFA Under-17 Women’s World Cup five years later. I also visited India in 2020 for an IOC meeting and have been honoured to meet India’s most capped and highestscoring international, former captain Sunil Chhetri,” the FIFA President added.

An honour to receive these words from FIFA President Gianni Infantino. Together, we’ve worked to make football more accessible, more inclusive, and closer to millions of fans across India. From broadcast screens to community screenings, every match has been about bringing people… pic.twitter.com/0MzJ973qWT — India.com (@indiacom) July 18, 2026

Infantino was delighted by the number of players of ‘Indian heritage’ seen at the FIFA World Cup 2026 from nations like New Zealand, Australia, Qatar and even DR Congo. “And your beautiful country has been very much present at the FIFA World Cup 2026, with players of Indian heritage representing other national teams including New Zealand, Australia, Qatar and the Democratic Republic of Congo. And there have been thousands of Indian supporters among the 6.5 million fans to have attended matches across the 16 Host Cities, many of them adopting other teams such as Argentina, Brazil, Portugal or England,” Infantino said.

Praising Zee TV for their continued efforts, FIFA President Gianni Infantino said, “I am delighted that Zee TV has attempted to take the tournament beyond private television viewing. By allowing authorised screenings in venues such as cinemas, pubs, restaurants, airports and hotels, you have helped to create communal match-night experiences across the country. This is a wonderful initiative and does immense good for our game.”

Finally, the President of football’s world governing body also had a special mention of India and hoped to see the nation in the World Cup tournament soon. “I thank you once again for everything you have done to boost our sport in India and, of course, I look forward to the day when we can welcome India to the FIFA World Cup,” Infantino concluded.

FIFA World Cup 2026 is available LIVE on Zee’s new Unite8 Sports network (Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2, and Unite8 Sports 2 HD) in India. It is also available for live streaming on Zee5 website and app.